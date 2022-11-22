ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAAY-TV

Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens. Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Bad check lands Florence man in jail

A bad check sends a Florence man to jail. Charles Moore Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with the September 2022 deposit of a fraudulent check. That check exceeded $2,500 and was never repaid, according to the Florence Police Department. Moore was charged with theft of property.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police make arrest in stolen identity, credit card case

A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. Michelle Kelly Clark, 38, is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. On Oct. 18, the Decatur Police Department received a report from a resident about a stolen credit card....
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway

A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ENDED UP IN THE ER AFTER INVESTIGATING SOME DRUGS FOUND ON THE ROADWAY OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS DISPATCHED SUNDAY IN THE AREA OF ADAMS ROAD. A SMALL PLASTIC LOCK TOP BOTTLE ALONG WITH 3 MARIJUANA BUDS, 4 ROACHES, 1 PIPE AND 2 ROLLING PAPERS WAS LOCATED. THE BOTTLE APPEARED TO BE ONE THAT IS NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH DIABETICS, AND AFTER THE DEPUTY OPENED THE LID, A STRONG CHEMICAL ODOR EMITTED IN THE AIR. THE DEPUTY’S THROAT BEGAN TO BURN, HE BEGAN TO COUGH AND WAS HAVING LABORED BREATHING. HE DROVE HIMSELF TO THE ER WHERE HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

