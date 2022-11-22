Read full article on original website
Man arrested after pulling multiple fire alarms at Florence apartment complex
A man is charged with rendering false alarm at a Florence apartment complex. Jason D. Ruano, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning after Florence police say he pulled multiple fire alarms at Courtview Towers on North Pine Street. After his arrest at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ruano was booked into the...
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens. Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
WAAY-TV
Police: Bad check lands Florence man in jail
A bad check sends a Florence man to jail. Charles Moore Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with the September 2022 deposit of a fraudulent check. That check exceeded $2,500 and was never repaid, according to the Florence Police Department. Moore was charged with theft of property.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police make arrest in stolen identity, credit card case
A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. Michelle Kelly Clark, 38, is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. On Oct. 18, the Decatur Police Department received a report from a resident about a stolen credit card....
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
WAFF
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reviewing work release program after inmate escape
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are re-evaluating criteria for its inmate work release program amid a string of inmate escapes. The work release program allows inmates to work jobs for businesses outside of jail to collect income. Inmates work during a set schedule away from heavy supervision.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man
A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ENDED UP IN THE ER AFTER INVESTIGATING SOME DRUGS FOUND ON THE ROADWAY OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS DISPATCHED SUNDAY IN THE AREA OF ADAMS ROAD. A SMALL PLASTIC LOCK TOP BOTTLE ALONG WITH 3 MARIJUANA BUDS, 4 ROACHES, 1 PIPE AND 2 ROLLING PAPERS WAS LOCATED. THE BOTTLE APPEARED TO BE ONE THAT IS NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH DIABETICS, AND AFTER THE DEPUTY OPENED THE LID, A STRONG CHEMICAL ODOR EMITTED IN THE AIR. THE DEPUTY’S THROAT BEGAN TO BURN, HE BEGAN TO COUGH AND WAS HAVING LABORED BREATHING. HE DROVE HIMSELF TO THE ER WHERE HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.
wdhn.com
Missing Inmate found dead near train tracks, according to Morgan County authorities
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that an inmate who drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville was found dead on Monday. Inmate Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a Morgan County Jail trustee working for the...
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
WAAY-TV
Defense attorney says ex-Limestone County teacher didn't violate bond when marrying alleged victim
It may seem odd to picture a wedding in which the couple has no contact or communication with each other, but that's what a defense attorney is saying happened when his client married their alleged victim earlier this month. Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, was an itinerant special education teacher and...
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Inmate who walked off Falkville job site found dead
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that an inmate who walked off a jobsite Friday has been found dead. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a trustee working with the town of Falkville and was last seen in the area of Jack McCaig Park, according to the sheriff's office.
WAFF
WAFF
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
