Florence man pulled fire alarms at apartment complex, bit deputy, authorities say
A Florence man is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after authorities say he triggered fire alarms at an apartment complex, and then attacked a law enforcement officer. Jason Ruano, 43, faces charges of rendering false alarm and aggravated assault of a police officer. According to Florence police, Ruano pulled...
WAAY-TV
Florence Police seeking suspect wanted on multiple domestic violence warrants
The Florence Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man they say is wanted on several active warrants for domestic violence. Freddie Henry Liles, 22, is described as a Black man with medium complexion, medium build and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police make arrest in stolen identity, credit card case
A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. Michelle Kelly Clark, 38, is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. On Oct. 18, the Decatur Police Department received a report from a resident about a stolen credit card....
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ENDED UP IN THE ER AFTER INVESTIGATING SOME DRUGS FOUND ON THE ROADWAY OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS DISPATCHED SUNDAY IN THE AREA OF ADAMS ROAD. A SMALL PLASTIC LOCK TOP BOTTLE ALONG WITH 3 MARIJUANA BUDS, 4 ROACHES, 1 PIPE AND 2 ROLLING PAPERS WAS LOCATED. THE BOTTLE APPEARED TO BE ONE THAT IS NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH DIABETICS, AND AFTER THE DEPUTY OPENED THE LID, A STRONG CHEMICAL ODOR EMITTED IN THE AIR. THE DEPUTY’S THROAT BEGAN TO BURN, HE BEGAN TO COUGH AND WAS HAVING LABORED BREATHING. HE DROVE HIMSELF TO THE ER WHERE HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.
WAFF
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reviewing work release program after inmate escape
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are re-evaluating criteria for its inmate work release program amid a string of inmate escapes. The work release program allows inmates to work jobs for businesses outside of jail to collect income. Inmates work during a set schedule away from heavy supervision.
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens. Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Person brandishes weapon in Madison school parking lot, police say
Madison police said a person was seen brandishing a weapon in a high school parking lot Tuesday morning. According to police, dispatchers received 911 calls of an armed person on the campus of Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Rd. Police converged on the scene and began questioning witnesses. Investigators...
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
Tuscumbia stabbing suspect requests mental evaluation, intends to plead ‘not guilty’
A Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse is now asking the court for a mental evaluation ahead of a jury trial, court records filed on Monday show.
wdhn.com
Missing Inmate found dead near train tracks, according to Morgan County authorities
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that an inmate who drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville was found dead on Monday. Inmate Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a Morgan County Jail trustee working for the...
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man
A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Daughter of Hartselle ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect plead for her release
Jaclyn Skuce has been incarcerated for over two years after she was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of the father of her child in what authorities called a "murder-for-hire" plot.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
WAFF
Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
WAAY-TV
Defense attorney says ex-Limestone County teacher didn't violate bond when marrying alleged victim
It may seem odd to picture a wedding in which the couple has no contact or communication with each other, but that's what a defense attorney is saying happened when his client married their alleged victim earlier this month. Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, was an itinerant special education teacher and...
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
radio7media.com
LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
LAWRENCEBURG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR TRAILER HAD BEEN STOLEN ON SUNDAY SOMETIME BETWEEN 12 AND 6:30. THE TRAILER IS DESCRIBED AS A GREEN TAILER APPROXIMATELY 8 TO 10 FEET LONG. IT WAS TAKEN FROM A PROPERTY ON LANNING ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
