Turkey or ham? James Franklin grills PSU reporters about Thanksgiving opinions at weekly press conference

Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO