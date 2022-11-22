Turkey or ham? James Franklin grills PSU reporters about Thanksgiving opinions at weekly press conference

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview
Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 4 p.m.
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
Spartan Reacts: A sad end to the season for Michigan State
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. What a difference a week makes. Just days after Michigan State fans near unanimously felt...
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Jeff Tech’s upcoming facility to teach meat cutting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the USDA, in 2019 the U.S. consumed more than 27 billion pounds of meat. In Reynoldsville, Jeff Tech will be teaching kids and adults about the art of meat cutting. “It will train them to become butchers or meat cutters in our local area, the facility will be […]
Here’s where you can park for free in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
Ex-Penn College president stands to get $4M in termination suit settlement
The former president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology stands to receive $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit over his 2015 firing by a Chicago area community college. The board of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Nov. 10 voted to drop counterclaims against Robert L....
All are welcome to free Thanksgiving dinner in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County community is being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. Allegiance Rehabilitation Center at 1427 Frankstown Road in Sidman, will be hosting the dinner on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Our organization would like to invite the people of our community to join us […]
Morgan Myles moves on in ‘The Voice’
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles continues to advance it on “The Voice.” She claimed the fifth spot in the top ten making her the last member of Team Camila after Tuesday’s night instant save. On Monday, Morgan performed Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy”, putting her spin on the iconic song. […]
New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
First-generation farmer takes reins of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
Chris Hoffman had a whirlwind week last week. The first-generation farmer was elected as the ninth President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Nov. 16, during the group’s 72nd annual meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The rise to head up the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization was one Hoffman never planned....
Community rallies to support Gilson Snow
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A community support event is planned for Sunday to help Gilson Snow after the ski and snowboard company's manufacturing building was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 18. Related reading: Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Gilson Snow Rusty Rail Brewing Company is holding the rally event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A portion of proceeds from each beer sold during the event will support...
Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will […]
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report
Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
Local single mother creates tasty new business with the help of her kids
DUNLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the town of Dunlo Pennsylvania — there’s a single mother of five working hard to support her kids. Not only that, she’s giving back to a great mission — and it all started with pretzels. “About 12 years ago we...
Centre County residents face food insecurity this holiday season. Here’s how to help
Directors of the State College Food Bank and the YMCA’s Anti-Hunger Program said that demand is increasing for assistance in Centre County.
