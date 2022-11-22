ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Turkey or ham? James Franklin grills PSU reporters about Thanksgiving opinions at weekly press conference

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview

Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: A sad end to the season for Michigan State

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. What a difference a week makes. Just days after Michigan State fans near unanimously felt...
EAST LANSING, MI
WTAJ

Jeff Tech’s upcoming facility to teach meat cutting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the USDA, in 2019 the U.S. consumed more than 27 billion pounds of meat. In Reynoldsville, Jeff Tech will be teaching kids and adults about the art of meat cutting.  “It will train them to become butchers or meat cutters in our local area, the facility will be […]
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Here’s where you can park for free in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

All are welcome to free Thanksgiving dinner in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County community is being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. Allegiance Rehabilitation Center at 1427 Frankstown Road in Sidman, will be hosting the dinner on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Our organization would like to invite the people of our community to join us […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Morgan Myles moves on in ‘The Voice’

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles continues to advance it on “The Voice.” She claimed the fifth spot in the top ten making her the last member of Team Camila after Tuesday’s night instant save. On Monday, Morgan performed Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy”, putting her spin on the iconic song. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
LEWISBURG, PA
Farm and Dairy

First-generation farmer takes reins of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

Chris Hoffman had a whirlwind week last week. The first-generation farmer was elected as the ninth President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Nov. 16, during the group’s 72nd annual meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The rise to head up the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization was one Hoffman never planned....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Community rallies to support Gilson Snow

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A community support event is planned for Sunday to help Gilson Snow after the ski and snowboard company's manufacturing building was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 18. Related reading: Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Gilson Snow Rusty Rail Brewing Company is holding the rally event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A portion of proceeds from each beer sold during the event will support...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WTAJ

Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will […]
ALTOONA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report

Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy