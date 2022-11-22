ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa football: Spencer Petras gets his shot at redemption

Spencer Petras stood on the sidelines during the 3rd quarter of an ensuing blowout at Ohio Stadium. This time, however, it wasn’t because the defense was taking reps against Ohio State’s potent offense. Kirk Ferentz had seen enough for the afternoon. He needed 30 minutes to realize Petras’...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa vs. Minnesota in Week 12 ties unique record left untouched since 1986

There was something that happened at the Iowa-Minnesota game that has not happened in quite some time. It wasn’t an offensive explosion by either side. The Hawkeyes beat the Golden Gophers 13-10, but that wasn’t the only thing that took place. It was the first game since 1986 where zero penalties were called on either team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Iowa 2-sport athlete Brody Brecht talks about why he plays football

Brody Brecht is a rare athlete, playing both baseball and football collegiately. After redshirting the 2021 football season, Brecht got his first collegiate start as a pitcher for the baseball team in the 2022 B1G Tournament. Now with game experience for both Hawkeyes’ baseball and football, Brecht revealed which sport...
