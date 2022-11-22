Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Happy Thanksgiving……
Happy Thanksgiving to Los Alamos Reporter readers near and far. Let’s keep those who are struggling today in our minds and hearts and ponder ways to help them out during the holiday season.
losalamosreporter.com
County CommuniTree Campaign Helps Northern New Mexico Families Impacted By Wildfires
Deputy County Manager Linda Matteson and UWNNM Communications Specialist Megan Bucklin help kick-off the start of the ‘Kindled Hearts for Warm Homes’ campaign at the CommuniTree in the Municipal Building Lobby. Photo Courtesy LAC. COUNTY NEWS RELEASE. Los Alamos County and United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM)...
losalamosreporter.com
‘The Gift Of Small Paintings Show And Sale’ Opens Friday At Step Up Gallery
The Step Up Gallery, inside the Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos, will open their ‘Gift of Small Paintings Show & Sale’ at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. The Gift of Small Paintings was a big hit last year, alongside Affordable Arts inside the Fuller Lodge Art Center and other downtown Shop Small and Winterfest activities. Be sure to add this artistic gift sale to your to do list! For more information, visit stepupgallery.org Photo Courtesy FLAC.
losalamosreporter.com
Brandi Engeman Appointed Director Of Los Alamos Arts Council
The Los Alamos Arts Council is pleased to announce that Brandi Engeman has been appointed to the position of Executive Director. Engeman has been with the Arts Council in an official capacity since January 2022 as the Education Programs Manager and brings years of diverse experience to the organization from Los Alamos Public Schools, owning and operating her own business, as well as managing and working for other nonprofits both locally and nationally.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Shop local for the holidays, get moving with a Turkey Trot, celebrate at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, check in with Santa in Las Vegas, and party on the mountain at Ski Apache. 1 Shop local. New Mexico Artisan Market. Hotel Albuquerque hosts the New Mexico Artisan Market this weekend, where...
losalamosreporter.com
Top Ten Finishers In Annual Turkey Trot/Crop Run/Walk Announced
Runners and walkers in the Annual Turkey Trot/CROP Run/Walk set off at Los Alamos Middle School Nov. 20. Courtesy photo. Participants in the annual CROP Hunger Walk and Turkey Trot gather in the Los Alamos Middle School parking lot. Courtesy photo. And off they go! Walking for hunger Sunday in...
KRQE News 13
Railroad Garden offers a trip to mini Christmas village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens, crews work to turn the gardens into a magical winter wonderland. Each area of the garden is carefully thought out in preparation for the River of Lights. While the crew gets to work on lighting up the trees and setting the sculptures there is a group of volunteers that focus on the popular Railroad Garden.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Regional Chamber Hosts Small Business Saturday Holiday Market
RIO RANCHO – On Saturday, Nov. 26, The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Small Business Saturday Holiday Market in Enchanted Hills Plaza. The address is 7817 Enchanted Hills Blvd. NE Rio Rancho, and is located right next to Sally Beauty Supply, according to the press release announcing the event.
losalamosreporter.com
Leadership Los Alamos Holds Session Focused On Youth Resiliency In Los Alamos County
LLA students read student feedback cards received by local teens. Photo by Kateri Morris. Los Alamos JJAB Resource Specialist, Jamie Allbach, demonstrates the power of resiliency and support. Photo by Kateri Morris. LLA students engage in discussions about the needs of youth in our community. Photo by Kateri Morris. BY...
KRQE News 13
Enjoy new sweet and savory treats at the River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chefs have been working for months to create unique treats and drinks for the River of Lights. The River of Lights Food Services Department puts a lot of brainstorming before the holiday season. Each year the department ups its game, so guests can enjoy cotton candy, hot chocolate, and even a pretzel covered in hot cheese and Hot Cheetos to name a few. This year they have some new menu items up for grabs. Guests can try out the new Loaded Tots, Elote Nachos and even a Walking Taco.
Albuquerque ministry serves Thanksgiving meals to community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving might be a couple of days away but members of the homeless community were treated to a warm Thanksgiving meal Tuesday morning. Steelbridge Ministries and the Rock at Noonday hosted their annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeless. The event served roughly 400 people from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All of […]
losalamosreporter.com
Lisa Scott Joins Century Bank As Universal Banker
Lisa Scott has joined Century Bank in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. Century Bank is pleased to announce the arrival of Lisa Scott as Universal Banker to the Los Alamos branch of the Bank. Lisa has spent 23 years dedicated to helping people with their financial service needs. Lisa remembers every customer – their names, the names of their children, grandchildren, and pets.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos 100 Days Of Winter Guide Now Available
Holiday events, various programs and activities, and outdoor ice skating – there’s no shortage of fun exciting things to do this winter in Los Alamos County. The 100 Days of Winter Activity Guide is now available! The guide provides information of activities for community members of all ages from November 27, 2022 to February 25, 2023.
rrobserver.com
Free Thanksgiving meals at McDonald’s
St. Felix Pantry and the Garza family McDonald’s are pairing up to provide free Thanksgiving meals. On Thanksgiving Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. free meals will be given out at the McDonald’s drive-thru at 1390 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho, near Smith’s Food and Drug Store.
Albuquerque shelter giving thanksgiving meals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless shelter in northeast Albuquerque is providing an early thanksgiving meal for the homeless. The Rock at Noonday homeless shelter, along with Steel Bridge hosted their annual event Tuesday. The groups are providing food to the homeless as well as other daily necessities for the winter months. Officials are asking for […]
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico. Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
KRQE News 13
Local lawfirm hands out gift cards to community
There was a line outside of the Berean Baptist Church Monday morning because Whitener Law Firm was handing out Alberson's gift cards. There was a line outside of the Berean Baptist Church Monday morning because Whitener Law Firm was handing out Alberson's gift cards. “Needed to be a pause”: Lobos...
Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 0