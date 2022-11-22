ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chefs have been working for months to create unique treats and drinks for the River of Lights. The River of Lights Food Services Department puts a lot of brainstorming before the holiday season. Each year the department ups its game, so guests can enjoy cotton candy, hot chocolate, and even a pretzel covered in hot cheese and Hot Cheetos to name a few. This year they have some new menu items up for grabs. Guests can try out the new Loaded Tots, Elote Nachos and even a Walking Taco.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO