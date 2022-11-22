Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Spencer Petras gets his shot at redemption
Spencer Petras stood on the sidelines during the 3rd quarter of an ensuing blowout at Ohio Stadium. This time, however, it wasn’t because the defense was taking reps against Ohio State’s potent offense. Kirk Ferentz had seen enough for the afternoon. He needed 30 minutes to realize Petras’...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska at Iowa
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Iowa 16, Nebraska 10. As has been the case for each of the Huskers’ divisional games this season, they won’t be overmatched talent-wise, which means they have a chance. But this game presents an increasingly uphill battle despite the opponent not being all too superior.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic
Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces return of longtime assistant to serve as honorary captain for Nebraska game
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule could be official by Friday
The Nebraska football team could be within hours of getting their next head coach. Yes, this is something that has been said a number of different times over the last few weeks especially. However, there has been quite a bit of smoke over the last few weeks for one particular candidate.
kiwaradio.com
Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph Previews Iowa
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph expects the Huskers to be ready for Friday’s game at Iowa. Joseph took over for Scott Frost after a week three loss to Georgia Southern and the Huskers are 3-8. Joseph says Iowa’s defense is consistently strong in part because the Hawkeyes don’t rely...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa vs. Minnesota in Week 12 ties unique record left untouched since 1986
There was something that happened at the Iowa-Minnesota game that has not happened in quite some time. It wasn’t an offensive explosion by either side. The Hawkeyes beat the Golden Gophers 13-10, but that wasn’t the only thing that took place. It was the first game since 1986 where zero penalties were called on either team.
Report: Major Coaching Target Back In Play For Nebraska
Earlier this week, CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd reported that Matt Rhule turned down the Nebraska football job. "Did Matt Rhule turn down the Cornhuskers this weekend? That was the word from several sources. Rhule had been the No. 1 candidate to replace Scott Frost. If Rhule has indeed taken his name out of consideration, that isn’t necessarily a statement about the quality of the job. It’s still a heavy lift for whoever takes Nebraska, but for Rhule, it may be a further indicator that he intends to sit out 2023 to rest and retrench," he reported.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
saturdaytradition.com
Connor McCaffery issues challenge to Iowa fans following low attendance
Connor McCaffery had a challenge for Iowa fans after the fan attendance at the Omaha game recently. He took to social media to talk about what he wants to see out of the Hawkeye faithful. Iowa hoops recently had a solid 83-67 win over Seton Hall on the road on...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa to honor former assistant coach with helmet decal in Friday’s Heroes Game against Nebraska
Iowa will honor its legendary former defensive coordinator Bill Brashier with a special decal on its helmets on Friday against Nebraska. The helmets will include a “BB” decal, honor Brashier, who died at 93 earlier this month. Brashier first joined Iowa in 1978 in the Hayden Frye era....
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa 2-sport athlete Brody Brecht talks about why he plays football
Brody Brecht is a rare athlete, playing both baseball and football collegiately. After redshirting the 2021 football season, Brecht got his first collegiate start as a pitcher for the baseball team in the 2022 B1G Tournament. Now with game experience for both Hawkeyes’ baseball and football, Brecht revealed which sport...
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports
Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
saturdaytradition.com
Colton Feist addresses factors contributing to pending decision on remaining eligibility at Nebraska
Colton Feist might not have a lot of time left with Nebraska. He talked about what factors are playing into his potential return at Tuesday’s presser. Feist has played in 12 games for Nebraska throughout his career. This season he has 44 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
