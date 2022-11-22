COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brian Kelly sat there searching for answers he didn’t have yet. “For some reason,” LSU’s coach said, “we were off today.”. He mentioned a lack of consistency and energy. He recognized Texas A&M’s best players stepped up while the Tigers faltered. Maybe, he wondered, something was wrong with preparation in the 24 hours before kickoff. The fumble Texas A&M returned for a touchdown certainly swung momentum inside Kyle Field, but he knew this stemmed from more than one play.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO