theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers come up short in bid for another 10-win regular season as Texas A&M prevails
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — LSU’s bid for a 10-win regular season, which would have been its ninth in the past 20 seasons and 11th overall, was spoiled by a determined Texas A&M team on Saturday night. Even though LSU is headed to Atlanta for next week’s Southeastern Conference...
theadvocate.com
Georgia is next up for LSU football; here are the basics on the Bulldogs' offense, defense
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta ... KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 18-13-1 LAST MEETING: LSU 37, Georgia 10 (Dec....
theadvocate.com
LSU's magical regular season ends with a dud in loss to Texas A&M: 'We were off today'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brian Kelly sat there searching for answers he didn’t have yet. “For some reason,” LSU’s coach said, “we were off today.”. He mentioned a lack of consistency and energy. He recognized Texas A&M’s best players stepped up while the Tigers faltered. Maybe, he wondered, something was wrong with preparation in the 24 hours before kickoff. The fumble Texas A&M returned for a touchdown certainly swung momentum inside Kyle Field, but he knew this stemmed from more than one play.
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels, other players
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed to hurt his ankle late in the second half of the game against Texas A&M on Saturday, and returned to the field with it taped. On Sunday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was optimistic about Daniels’ status going into the Southeastern Conference championship week.
theadvocate.com
LSU lands a four-star cornerback to start its 2025 recruiting class
Four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell committed Saturday to LSU, giving the Tigers their first player in the 2025 class. Bell, a Top 50 recruit according to the On3Sports consensus ratings, strengthened the pipeline LSU has formed with Grayson High School. He became the third defensive back from the Georgia powerhouse to commit between the 2023-25 classes.
theadvocate.com
LSU women win Goombay Splash title by blowing out their seventh consecutive opponent
Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as the LSU women's basketball team cruised to its seventh consecutive easy win Saturday, 99-64 over UAB in the championship game of the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas. LSU had defeated George Mason by 28 points on Thursday in Bimini....
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball survives upset bid by Wofford; Tigers hang on for 78-75 win
The one thing LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon didn’t want to happen to his team almost happened Sunday afternoon. Coming off a disappointing two-point loss in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game four nights earlier, McMahon didn’t want one bad thing to turn into another. But when LSU...
theadvocate.com
Inside the betting line, odds for LSU at Texas A&M football game
LSU (-10) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Home-field advantage in college football typically is priced between 2 and 3 points, so considering LSU was favored by 15 at home against UAB last week, this line suggests that oddsmakers value Texas A&M as roughly equal to UAB. Who would...
theadvocate.com
Keep an eye on these Texas A&M players against LSU on Saturday
Achane has the most star power on this team. He’s sixth overall in the Southeastern Conference with 887 yards rushing this season, despite missing last week’s game against UMass. He’s remained consistent when on the field, ranking third in the SEC in yards rushing per game (98.6) and is sixth in the nation in averaging 155 all-purpose yards per game.
theadvocate.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
theadvocate.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
theadvocate.com
Balanced Broncos run their way past Southside to advance to the semifinals
Eli Holstein and Camren Stewart provided a one-two punch that helped fifth-seeded Zachary oust No. 4 Southside 48-37 in a Division I nonselect quarterfinal game played Friday night at St. Martinville High. Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed an efficient 16 of 19 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: It's like baseball, only funnier
I'm getting so many hilarious stories about boys and girls playing T-ball that I'm beginning to suspect parents and grandparents enjoy that particular sport more than the kids who play it. Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "Just before my son Ryan was 5 years old, I registered him with...
theadvocate.com
Quarterback Leonard leads ACHS to victory and semi-finals in D4 select playoff game
Senior quarterback Bryce Leonard has started for four years and played in plenty of big games — the latest may have been his best. Leonard ran for 119 yards and passed for 174, he accounted for all four Bulldog touchdowns in a 28-12 victory Friday over Opelousas Catholic in the D4 quarters at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Southern started slowly in the Bayou Classic. Then the Jaguars put Grambling away.
Playing for a berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game next week, Southern seemed to forget it was playing in the Bayou Classic on Saturday. Before an announced crowd of 62,337 in the Caesars Superdome, a determined Grambling team with two conference wins put the Jaguars on their heels from the start before Southern pulled it together in the second half for a 34-17 victory.
theadvocate.com
Carencro escapes Warren Easton's comeback to advance to semifinals
Warren Easton trailed for three quarters against Carencro, before taking the lead in the final quarter, but the eighth-seeded Bears answered with a touchdown to post a 29-26 victory in a select Division I quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night at Pan American Stadium. The top-seeded Eagles got the ball...
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
theadvocate.com
Defense carries Westgate to victory, semifinal berth
When in doubt, turn it over to the defense. Westgate coach Ryan Antoine did just that Friday night in New Iberia and the result was a 21-10 quarterfinal win against Neville to help WHS advance to the nonselect Division I semifinals. "The defense won the game for us," Antoine said...
theadvocate.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
