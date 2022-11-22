ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU's magical regular season ends with a dud in loss to Texas A&M: 'We were off today'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brian Kelly sat there searching for answers he didn’t have yet. “For some reason,” LSU’s coach said, “we were off today.”. He mentioned a lack of consistency and energy. He recognized Texas A&M’s best players stepped up while the Tigers faltered. Maybe, he wondered, something was wrong with preparation in the 24 hours before kickoff. The fumble Texas A&M returned for a touchdown certainly swung momentum inside Kyle Field, but he knew this stemmed from more than one play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU lands a four-star cornerback to start its 2025 recruiting class

Four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell committed Saturday to LSU, giving the Tigers their first player in the 2025 class. Bell, a Top 50 recruit according to the On3Sports consensus ratings, strengthened the pipeline LSU has formed with Grayson High School. He became the third defensive back from the Georgia powerhouse to commit between the 2023-25 classes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Inside the betting line, odds for LSU at Texas A&M football game

LSU (-10) at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Home-field advantage in college football typically is priced between 2 and 3 points, so considering LSU was favored by 15 at home against UAB last week, this line suggests that oddsmakers value Texas A&M as roughly equal to UAB. Who would...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
theadvocate.com

Keep an eye on these Texas A&M players against LSU on Saturday

Achane has the most star power on this team. He’s sixth overall in the Southeastern Conference with 887 yards rushing this season, despite missing last week’s game against UMass. He’s remained consistent when on the field, ranking third in the SEC in yards rushing per game (98.6) and is sixth in the nation in averaging 155 all-purpose yards per game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
theadvocate.com

Smiley: It's like baseball, only funnier

I'm getting so many hilarious stories about boys and girls playing T-ball that I'm beginning to suspect parents and grandparents enjoy that particular sport more than the kids who play it. Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "Just before my son Ryan was 5 years old, I registered him with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern started slowly in the Bayou Classic. Then the Jaguars put Grambling away.

Playing for a berth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game next week, Southern seemed to forget it was playing in the Bayou Classic on Saturday. Before an announced crowd of 62,337 in the Caesars Superdome, a determined Grambling team with two conference wins put the Jaguars on their heels from the start before Southern pulled it together in the second half for a 34-17 victory.
GRAMBLING, LA
theadvocate.com

Carencro escapes Warren Easton's comeback to advance to semifinals

Warren Easton trailed for three quarters against Carencro, before taking the lead in the final quarter, but the eighth-seeded Bears answered with a touchdown to post a 29-26 victory in a select Division I quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night at Pan American Stadium. The top-seeded Eagles got the ball...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Defense carries Westgate to victory, semifinal berth

When in doubt, turn it over to the defense. Westgate coach Ryan Antoine did just that Friday night in New Iberia and the result was a 21-10 quarterfinal win against Neville to help WHS advance to the nonselect Division I semifinals. "The defense won the game for us," Antoine said...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.

People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
NEW IBERIA, LA

