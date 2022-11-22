ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WCBD Count on 2

How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson’s Brand New Game

Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina

Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
lineups.com

South Carolina Vs. Clemson Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/26/22)

In what was the most shocking result of the week, if not season, we witnessed the Tennessee Volunteers implode in an embarrassing loss to South Carolina and saw their college football playoff aspirations evaporate in thin air. Can South Carolina do it once again and ruin Clemson’s playoff chances when they meet this week? Let’s find out.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Everything Beamer said before Clemson

South Carolina will make its way to Clemson on Saturday for the annual rivalry matchup after upsetting Tennessee by a score of 63-38 in Williams-Brice Stadium in its last matchup. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) will look to snap a seven game losing streak to the Tigers as they have not...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12

When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Time to move on, Beamer wants all the focus now on Clemson, not Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says the best way to move on from the win over Tennessee is quite simple - "Stop talking about it". Beamer even directed the athletics department's social media director Justin King to get all the Tennessee videos out Sunday and Monday because on Tuesday, it's time for the players to turn their attention to Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names the only school that could beat Georgia for the National Championship

Paul Finebaum only sees one team dancing with No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Finebaum joined the crew at Get Up Tuesday morning to speak on the matter. He talked about the likelihood each team has to reach the 4-team field and said the winner between Ohio State and Michigan will give Georgia the hardest time on their way to another National Title.
ATHENS, GA

