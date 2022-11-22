Read full article on original website
How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
2023 In-State WR Commits to Clemson
2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the game plan and challenges Clemson's defense presents.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. USC Upstate
South Carolina and head coach Lamont Paris will look to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the Charleston Classic.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson’s Brand New Game
Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina
Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
Swinney 'can't imagine' Palmetto Bowl being affected by potential schedule change
As Clemson and South Carolina prepare for the latest rendition of the Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney on Wednesday shared his thoughts on the future of the longstanding rivalry. The in-state rivals will meet for (...)
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
WATCH: Shane Beamer Previews Clemson
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spent time with the media detailing their upcoming game against Clemson.
Nation’s No. 1 LB gives latest, expects to visit Clemson this weekend
The Clemson Insider caught up with a priority Clemson target, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class, to get the latest on his recruitment. Jefferson (Ga.) five-star Sammy Brown, who (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
lineups.com
South Carolina Vs. Clemson Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/26/22)
In what was the most shocking result of the week, if not season, we witnessed the Tennessee Volunteers implode in an embarrassing loss to South Carolina and saw their college football playoff aspirations evaporate in thin air. Can South Carolina do it once again and ruin Clemson’s playoff chances when they meet this week? Let’s find out.
Everything Beamer said before Clemson
South Carolina will make its way to Clemson on Saturday for the annual rivalry matchup after upsetting Tennessee by a score of 63-38 in Williams-Brice Stadium in its last matchup. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) will look to snap a seven game losing streak to the Tigers as they have not...
Record-Setting Kicker B.T. Potter Set to Run Down Hill One Final Time
Record-setting kicker B.T. Potter is set to play in his final game in Death Valley when Clemson faces South Carolina in the annual rivalry matchup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12
When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
Herbstreit on Bama ranking above Clemson, what makes Tigers look like playoff team
While Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, the Tigers still stayed one spot behind Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC), which (...)
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
WLTX.com
Time to move on, Beamer wants all the focus now on Clemson, not Tennessee
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says the best way to move on from the win over Tennessee is quite simple - "Stop talking about it". Beamer even directed the athletics department's social media director Justin King to get all the Tennessee videos out Sunday and Monday because on Tuesday, it's time for the players to turn their attention to Clemson.
Clemson Jumps in Latest College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers took advantage of losses ahead of them, as they jumped from No. 9 in last week's College Football Playoff ranking to No. in this week's ranking.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum names the only school that could beat Georgia for the National Championship
Paul Finebaum only sees one team dancing with No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Finebaum joined the crew at Get Up Tuesday morning to speak on the matter. He talked about the likelihood each team has to reach the 4-team field and said the winner between Ohio State and Michigan will give Georgia the hardest time on their way to another National Title.
