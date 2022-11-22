ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable housing project approved for Lincoln Square

A long-planned mixed-use affordable housing project for Lincoln Square secured a vital approval this week. The Chicago Plan Commission approved plans for The Community Builders and The Boar Company to build a six-story building at 4715 North Western Avenue, Urbanize Chicago reported. The decision came after the vote was delayed due to concerns about the development’s inclusion of parking.
Highland senior-living project granted extension

A proposed senior-living complex in Highland, IN, is still on track despite delays. The Highland Plan Commission granted an extension for The Russell Group to begin work on its planned development, the Post-Tribune reported. The Iowa-based developer now has until June to get approval for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development financing.
Chicago okays controversial cannabis store relocation

Chicago’s River North is getting another cannabis dispensary despite residents’ concerns that it would turn the neighborhood into a “pot district.”. The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals granted a special-use permit to PTS Corp. and Bio-Pharm to open a recreational cannabis store in the former Rainforest Cafe at Clark and Ohio streets, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision came after a daylong meeting that dragged on until 1 a.m., and a subsequent four-hour hearing.
Bally’s completes sale and leaseback of Freedom Center

Bally’s has sold the 30 acres beneath the Freedom Center printing plant that it spent $200 million to buy last week. Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital bought the $200 million property and agreed to lease it back to the gaming company for the next 99 years, the Chicago Tribune reported. The deal will raise an additional $300 million for Bally’s to develop the $1.74 billion casino project.
