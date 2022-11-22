Chicago’s River North is getting another cannabis dispensary despite residents’ concerns that it would turn the neighborhood into a “pot district.”. The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals granted a special-use permit to PTS Corp. and Bio-Pharm to open a recreational cannabis store in the former Rainforest Cafe at Clark and Ohio streets, the Chicago Tribune reported. The decision came after a daylong meeting that dragged on until 1 a.m., and a subsequent four-hour hearing.

