Fredonia, NY

fredonia.edu

Music Composition faculty member receives national award

A SUNY Fredonia faculty member and alumna received two of the 10 prizes for instrumental, electronic or vocal compositions awarded by the Annual Search for New Music conducted by the International Alliance for Women in Music. School of Music Adjunct Instructor Jamie Leigh Sampson, who teaches composition and entrepreneurship, was...
fredonia.edu

Students engage in GIS Day at SUNY Fredonia

The many ways GIS (Geographic Information System) technology plays an important role in daily living were celebrated at the campus observance of GIS Day recently, following a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Michael Jabot led a series of explorations for nearly 60 students, presenting...
fredonia.edu

School of Music alumni nominated for GRAMMY awards

State University of New York at Fredonia alumnus Randy Merrill, ’97, was mastering engineer for six 2023 GRAMMY-nominated entries including Adele’s “Easy on Me” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for Record of the Year. In addition, Merrill’s work on “30” by Adele,...
wnynewsnow.com

New Shop Promotes Local Business, An Inclusive Workforce

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new shop in Downtown Jamestown is looking to spotlight local and disability owned businesses, while also, providing an opportunity to train a new inclusive workforce. “We were able to be fortunate enough to receive a grant to allow us to find a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

USAN, Savarino announce completion of Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls

Historic buildings on Niagara Street to get a second life. USA Niagara Development Corp. and Savarino Companies – a Buffalo-based construction, development and property management firm – have completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The block consists of three attached historic structures located in the heart of Niagara Falls, steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood, and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Amherst dispensary becomes the first statewide to sell marijuana 'clone' plants

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst medical marijuana dispensary has become the first in the state to offer cannabis clones for patients to buy and grow at home. Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management decided to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell small, immature marijuana plants, or clones, to patients, for them to grow at home.
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
WEST SENECA, NY

