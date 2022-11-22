Read full article on original website
fredonia.edu
Music Composition faculty member receives national award
A SUNY Fredonia faculty member and alumna received two of the 10 prizes for instrumental, electronic or vocal compositions awarded by the Annual Search for New Music conducted by the International Alliance for Women in Music. School of Music Adjunct Instructor Jamie Leigh Sampson, who teaches composition and entrepreneurship, was...
fredonia.edu
Students engage in GIS Day at SUNY Fredonia
The many ways GIS (Geographic Information System) technology plays an important role in daily living were celebrated at the campus observance of GIS Day recently, following a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Michael Jabot led a series of explorations for nearly 60 students, presenting...
fredonia.edu
School of Music alumni nominated for GRAMMY awards
State University of New York at Fredonia alumnus Randy Merrill, ’97, was mastering engineer for six 2023 GRAMMY-nominated entries including Adele’s “Easy on Me” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for Record of the Year. In addition, Merrill’s work on “30” by Adele,...
wnynewsnow.com
New Shop Promotes Local Business, An Inclusive Workforce
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new shop in Downtown Jamestown is looking to spotlight local and disability owned businesses, while also, providing an opportunity to train a new inclusive workforce. “We were able to be fortunate enough to receive a grant to allow us to find a...
wnypapers.com
USAN, Savarino announce completion of Tugby-Lennon in Niagara Falls
Historic buildings on Niagara Street to get a second life. USA Niagara Development Corp. and Savarino Companies – a Buffalo-based construction, development and property management firm – have completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. The block consists of three attached historic structures located in the heart of Niagara Falls, steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood, and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park.
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces construction of housing development in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction has started on a new housing development in East Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The Apartments at Lyceum, a $23 million development, will transform the historic St. John Kanty Lyceum building at 97 Swinburne St. into 42 apartments and a community service hub. In addition, 12 of the households […]
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
WGRZ TV
Amherst dispensary becomes the first statewide to sell marijuana 'clone' plants
AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst medical marijuana dispensary has become the first in the state to offer cannabis clones for patients to buy and grow at home. Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management decided to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell small, immature marijuana plants, or clones, to patients, for them to grow at home.
Hazardous Weather Warning, Flooding Is Possible This Weekend In WNY
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Buffalo and Western New York this weekend. Buffalo and WNY were pummeled with snow during the historic lake effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service Eastern Region provided updated totals as of 1 pm yesterday, Sunday, November 21, 2022,
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
WGNtv.com
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
News 4 Buffalo
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
News 4 Buffalo
Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
