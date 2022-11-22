Read full article on original website
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner
A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
Moment Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Simply the Best
Adding a new furry member to your pack isn't a small or easy decision to make. In fact, it can be a rather emotional choice, too! That's why we totally understand this sweet dog mama's reaction as she met her new Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for the very first time.
Dog Mom and Her Puppy Befriend Magpie Bird Abandoned by His Parents: 'People Were Shocked'
Juliette Wells and her partner Reece saved a baby magpie from a dog park two years ago, and now the bird is bonded with the couple's Staffordshire bull terriers This flock of friends only contains one bird. Molly the magpie and Peggy and Ruby the Staffordshire bull terriers have a special bond that started two years ago, when Juliette Wells and her partner Reece found a baby bird in need at a dog park near their home in Queensland, Australia. "It was magpie breeding season," Juliette told...
Puppy who ran away from home returns the same day with dog show rosette after winning third place
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. It has since been updated. An English family was in for quite the rollercoaster of emotions when their dog ran away from home, only to return later that day with a rosette from a dog show. Peter and Paula Closier were overcome with worry when their 5-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished from their home in Bolney, West Sussex, on July 10. They searched all over with a search party that included their two daughters and neighbors, and even called the police, local vets and the dog warden in a desperate attempt to find her.
A Family Turned Their Dead Dog Into A Golden Retriever Rug & The Internet Debate Is Fierce
Losing a pet is never easy and coping with grief can take many forms, especially when you're saying goodbye to the loyal family dog. One Australian family didn't want to bury their beloved golden retriever and instead wanted to find a way to preserve the dog. That's when they turned to taxidermy to get the job done.
Huge Newfoundland Puppy Who Thinks He's a Lap Dog Is Just the Best
Everyone loves cuddles, and sometimes, after a long day, you just want to curl up on the lap of your favorite person. One dog did just that, with one minor issue: he's positively huge!. TikTok user @shaunaconno recently shared a video of her Newfoundland puppy doing his best imitation of...
Grandma's Reaction to Being Suprised With a Puppy After Dog's Passing Is So Moving
TikTok user @maryemmadavidson and her family decided to do something special for their grandmother because well, their grandmother has had a really difficult year and a half. First, her lifelong partner passed, and then just a few weeks ago, her dog crossed the rainbow bridge. Ugh, we can't imagine what she's going through.
Pit Bull parent leaves dog owners blubbing with her adorable bedtime ritual
Simba the Pit Bull goes to sleep in style every night
Sweet video shows Indiana man proposing to stepdaughter, asking to be her dad
"When we met Michael, our lives flourished. He gave us a love we had never had before."
Piglet finds new family with herd of cows
A lonely wild piglet called "Frida" was adopted by a herd of cows. As the cows lovingly care for the piglet, their little family gets closer each day in Germany. A herd of cows living in Germany has added a new member to their group. As soon as they spotted a lonely piglet, the cows didn't hesitate. Frida, the piglet, is now a happy part of their family, and they wouldn't go anywhere without each other.
