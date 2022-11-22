Need extra gravy? Find out which Athens grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Without fail, many of us are bound to need to run out to the store on Thanksgiving Day to grab that extra dinner ingredient or missed item on our shopping list.

The Banner-Herald has put together a list of which Athens grocers will be open on Thursday, Nov. 24 and hours of operation:

Earth Fare, 1689 S. Lumpkin St. (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

The Fresh Market, 196 Alps Rd. Ste. 50 (7 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Kroger, all area locations (6 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Piggly Wiggly, 484 North Ave. (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Holiday eating out:'Automatic!': Weaver D's and other Athens restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day

Get those orders in:Planning your Thanksgiving menu? These Athens area businesses can make it easier

Closed for the holiday:

ALDI, all area locations

Bell's Food Stores, 995 Hawthorne Ave.

Daily Groceries Co-Op, 523 Prince Ave.

Publix, all area locations

Target, all area locations

Trader Joe's, 1850 Epps Bridge Pkwy Ste. 331

Walmart, all area locations

If you don't see your business listed here or would like to submit a correction, email ashearer@onlineathens.com.