Athens, GA

Need extra gravy? Find out which Athens grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
Without fail, many of us are bound to need to run out to the store on Thanksgiving Day to grab that extra dinner ingredient or missed item on our shopping list.

The Banner-Herald has put together a list of which Athens grocers will be open on Thursday, Nov. 24 and hours of operation:

  • Earth Fare, 1689 S. Lumpkin St. (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • The Fresh Market, 196 Alps Rd. Ste. 50 (7 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • Kroger, all area locations (6 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • Piggly Wiggly, 484 North Ave. (8 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Closed for the holiday:

  • ALDI, all area locations
  • Bell's Food Stores, 995 Hawthorne Ave.
  • Daily Groceries Co-Op, 523 Prince Ave.
  • Publix, all area locations
  • Target, all area locations
  • Trader Joe's, 1850 Epps Bridge Pkwy Ste. 331
  • Walmart, all area locations

If you don't see your business listed here or would like to submit a correction, email ashearer@onlineathens.com.

