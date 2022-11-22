Seth Curry Confident He'll Be 100 Percent Past Left Ankle Woes

The Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry believes he'll finally be able to feel 100 percent with his ankle during the regular season.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry has been dealing with ankle issues since he arrived in the borough. He doesn't believe his ankle issues will prolong much longer.

When the Nets were approaching the 2022 postseason, Curry was dealing with ankle soreness. He missed handfuls of games before the first-round series against the Boston Celtics but once the postseason crept closer and closer, he battled through the pain.

The guard underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle back during the off-season. The procedure was performed by Nets orthopedic specialist Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The Nets have injury-managed Curry and his left ankle on back-to-backs in the early portion of the regular season. Entering the regular season, he missed eight of the first nine games. Since the extended injury absence, Curry has missed only one game across the last 11 regular season contests.

“Just steadily getting better. I mean just up and down fighting some things consistency-wise of feeling 100 percent," said Curry after the Nets shootaround Tuesday morning at Wells Fargo Center. "Had some good nights, had some slower nights where I’m not all the way there but it’s a long process. Long season and eventually I’ll get to where I need to be.”

While Curry and the Nets performance team monitor his left ankle, his goal is to continue building strength in his legs and gather reps along the way. Since the guard was solely focused on off-season ankle rehab - and not able to play pickup basketball in the off-season to pair with no preseason play - he's using each game to build off of and regain comfort on the hardwood with his ankle.

"Getting stronger with my legs," said Curry on his next steps to feel more confident in his left ankle. "Just getting those reps. I was talking to coach earlier, he was like, you haven’t played -- I don’t know how many games. I’ve played, six, seven games or whatever – but I haven’t played pickup all summer. He was like: 'Preseason used to be eight games, and you haven’t played a full preseason schedule.' Just getting out there, playing basketball, getting my rhythm right, that’ll allow me to be more consistent. I’ve shown flashes but I just haven’t been myself for long stretches lately, like I’m used to. Just about getting out there, getting reps and trying to produce."

Curry will play against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night at Wells Fargo. Although all the attention from the Sixers fanbase will be on Ben Simmons, he was a part of the deal that sent Simmons up the New Jersey Turnpike to Brooklyn. The guard recalled his blockbuster NBA Trade Deadline deal and the hectic side of the exchange.

"It’s a lot of people talking about it. It's kind of hectic on the outside," recalled Curry on being traded to Brooklyn. "But as a player on the inside, for me, what allowed me to go over to Brooklyn and play well right away was just focus on myself and not listen to the rumors or anything that's going on. Just go in, keep my same routines even though I'm switching teams, and try to fit in and do what I do. So for me, like I said, just taking my routines and what I do as a player here and take it over to Brooklyn and do the same thing. So for me, I tried to just keep it simple.