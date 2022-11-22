Melinda Marie Clair of Casper passed away — peacefully and surrounded by family — on November 20, 2022, at the age of 69, following a short illness. Melinda, who went by “Lin,” was born as a twin (sister, “Lis”) on October 27, 1953, to William “Bucky” & Velma Ruth “VR” Clair in Great Bend, Kansas. One of eight children, Melinda spent her childhood in Central Kansas and later followed her siblings to Casper, Wyoming. She worked as a travel agent and an event planner who was devoted to sharing the world and history of the Old West with everyone she could. In so doing, she brought to life many group adventures through her work. She loved enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and would often share nature’s wonders through her photography. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and would always be ready to make and bring delicious treats to her friends and family.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO