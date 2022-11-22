ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Obituaries: Clair; Skinner; McKinley; Fish

Melinda Marie Clair of Casper passed away — peacefully and surrounded by family — on November 20, 2022, at the age of 69, following a short illness. Melinda, who went by “Lin,” was born as a twin (sister, “Lis”) on October 27, 1953, to William “Bucky” & Velma Ruth “VR” Clair in Great Bend, Kansas. One of eight children, Melinda spent her childhood in Central Kansas and later followed her siblings to Casper, Wyoming. She worked as a travel agent and an event planner who was devoted to sharing the world and history of the Old West with everyone she could. In so doing, she brought to life many group adventures through her work. She loved enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and would often share nature’s wonders through her photography. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and would always be ready to make and bring delicious treats to her friends and family.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Craig Johnson

JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Y’all, I just read my first bit of Craig Johnson, and I am hooked!. I’m familiar with his characters — in fact, the Longmire series is kind of a Ricechick Unicorn – it’s the only TV show that my mom, sister and I all watched and loved. But I’d never read any of the Longmire books.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
POWELL, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Thanksgiving weekend concerts in Casper start Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — With Thanksgiving arriving in Casper, there are a number of concerts set to occur starting Wednesday night and running through the weekend. At 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Ron Coulter Trio is playing at Backwards Distilling Co. and Courtney Dae is playing at Frontier Brewing Co.
CASPER, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/15/22–11/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old

A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

One dead following rollover on Highway 59

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

American Workers: Firefighters ready to serve, holiday or not

MILLS, Wyo. — Today, families across the country will get together for a day of fellowship and, in many cases, lots and lots of food. But for many, Thanksgiving is a day like any other, and they’ll work as usual. Among those are people whose job it is to keep others safe, such as firefighters.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/22/22–11/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

