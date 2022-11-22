Read full article on original website
Obituaries: Clair; Skinner; McKinley; Fish
Melinda Marie Clair of Casper passed away — peacefully and surrounded by family — on November 20, 2022, at the age of 69, following a short illness. Melinda, who went by “Lin,” was born as a twin (sister, “Lis”) on October 27, 1953, to William “Bucky” & Velma Ruth “VR” Clair in Great Bend, Kansas. One of eight children, Melinda spent her childhood in Central Kansas and later followed her siblings to Casper, Wyoming. She worked as a travel agent and an event planner who was devoted to sharing the world and history of the Old West with everyone she could. In so doing, she brought to life many group adventures through her work. She loved enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and would often share nature’s wonders through her photography. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and would always be ready to make and bring delicious treats to her friends and family.
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Craig Johnson
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Y’all, I just read my first bit of Craig Johnson, and I am hooked!. I’m familiar with his characters — in fact, the Longmire series is kind of a Ricechick Unicorn – it’s the only TV show that my mom, sister and I all watched and loved. But I’d never read any of the Longmire books.
Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
As the Colorado River is stretched thin by drought, can the 100-year-old rules that divide it still work?
PINEDALE, Wyo. — Cowboy Michael Klaren heaved hay bales onto his wagon, climbed aboard and urged his two workhorses to drag it across a meadow, the ground spongy with the meltwater from a snowstorm. Wet boots had raised his spirits on this March morning, as had two wet cow...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
(PHOTOS) Thanksgiving weekend concerts in Casper start Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — With Thanksgiving arriving in Casper, there are a number of concerts set to occur starting Wednesday night and running through the weekend. At 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Ron Coulter Trio is playing at Backwards Distilling Co. and Courtney Dae is playing at Frontier Brewing Co.
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Natrona County divorce filings (11/15/22–11/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old
A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/16/22–11/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Hogadon opening Friday, Dec. 2 on Casper Mountain, including night skiing
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will open on Friday, Dec. 2, the ski area announced Tuesday. Hogadon is opening three weeks earlier than it did in 2021. The ski area opened on Dec. 22, 2021, with the season lasting until April 10, 2022. “We’re really excited to...
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra promises ‘joyous celebration’ for 2022 Holiday Concert
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is promising an exciting evening during its annual Holiday Concert next week in Casper. The event on Saturday, Dec. 3 will be a “joyous, family-friendly evening celebrating the start of the holiday season,” the orchestra said in a release. The...
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
Historic Preservation Christmas float to recreate unique arch from Casper’s past
CASPER, Wyo. — A long-forgotten arch built in downtown Casper will be revived in miniature form for this year’s Downtown Christmas Parade. According to City of Casper Historic Preservation vice chair Connie Thompson, the temporary arch was built in 1904 for an industrial convention. In 1904, Casper was...
American Workers: Firefighters ready to serve, holiday or not
MILLS, Wyo. — Today, families across the country will get together for a day of fellowship and, in many cases, lots and lots of food. But for many, Thanksgiving is a day like any other, and they’ll work as usual. Among those are people whose job it is to keep others safe, such as firefighters.
Natrona County seeks public input on planned Casper Mountain lodge
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County is in the planning stages of replacing the Old Nordic Lodge on Casper Mountain with a new Casper Mountain Trails Center, and county leaders have turned to the public to hear their thoughts. Through Dec. 5, people can leave their input, suggestions or concerns...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/22/22–11/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
