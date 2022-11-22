Read full article on original website
Parade and Market Bring Christmas to Downtown Carrollton December 3
Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town, as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, December 3. Starting at 1 pm, event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses. Carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pics with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox. The SEC Championship game will be shown on the big screen at the Amp starting at 4 pm.
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER
Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
City of LaGrange Leaders Dedicate Memorial Fountain to Late Councilman LeGree McCamey
The City of LaGrange held a dedication ceremony Tuesday, November 22nd for the newly constructed memorial fountain. City leaders dedicated the fountain for the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year in January. The fountain displays a plaque dedication in memory of McCamey. McCamey was...
Franklin Hosts Winter Fest 2022
The Heard County Chamber of Commerce presents Winter Fest 2022 in downtown Franklin on the Square. The event kicks off on Saturday, December 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Join the community in celebrating the Christmas season with Food, Arts & Crafts, Parade, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, DJ Rick Gore, Christmas music, and more! The event is FREE. MP & S3 are set to perform from 4:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
Jack Pilkenton Turkey Farm, Molena
When I think of poultry, I usually think of Northeast Georgia, but this building near the historic West Georgia town of Molena, branded “Jack Pilkenton Turkey Farm”, sent me down a research rabbit hole. I didn’t find any rabbits but instead found millions of turkeys! Mr. Pilkenton raised turkeys on this land, adjacent to the Whiskey Bonding Barn, which he bought and incorporated into the operation in 1951.
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29, a day when people are encouraged to give to their local nonprofits that benefit the community. This year, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which hosts GAgives on GivingTuesday each year, is taking the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks over the 30 days leading up to Giving Tuesday, when the world unites in giving back to the nonprofits of the area.
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr.
Luther Leonard Moody, Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1944. He is the son of the late Luther Leonard Moody Sr. and the late Blanch Evelyn Tate Moody. Luther loved his family, and he always took care of others before himself....
Travis Alan Newman
Travis Alan Newman, age 71, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Newnan, GA. He was born on March 25, 1951, in Newnan, GA to the late Hugh and Winifred Shelnutt Newman. Along with his parents, Travis is preceded in death by his...
Free Thanksgiving meals being offered in the community
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, Nov. 24 and different churches and organizations around Coweta are serving meals for the community. The Willie Pritchett Youth Leadership Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will host its Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals will be available for pick up from 12-2 p.m. Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 6 Lovelace Street in Newnan.
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
Site of tornado-destroyed apartment building to be redeveloped
A site that once featured an apartment complex demolished by the March 2021 tornado has been rezoned for three single-family units by the Newnan City Council. The council on Tuesday voted in favor of rezoning the property at 170 Lagrange St., not far from Newnan High School, from Suburban Residential Single-Family Dwelling - Medium Density (RS-15) to Urban Residential Single-Family Dwelling District - High Density (RU-7) to allow the construction of three single-family homes on three subdivided lots.
Newnan approves nine month extension for Beverage Vault
The Newnan City Council has given nine months to its third liquor store license holder to open up shop. The council unanimously approved the extension to Beverage Vault, which would be located at 109 Bullsboro Drive, the site of the old Cunanan Medical Clinic, just east of the Kroger shopping center.
Restaurant Inspections
The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year. Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Crews investigating 'major' gas leak in Acworth, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police Department asked the public to avoid the area between Cemetery Road and Main Street due to a "major" gas leak in the area Wednesday night. Roads were closed in the area as traffic began to get redirected as crews on scene investigated the leak.
Kristopher Sanders
Mr. Kristopher Sanders of Newnan passed away November 13, 2022. He was born in Garland, Texas to David and Katrina Sanders. Kris attended South East Bulloch High School in Bulloch, GA where he graduated in 1998. After graduating he attended DeVry University and began working at Smith Pipeline, Inc. where...
Pet of the Week: Skippy
Skippy is an adorable, spirited 7-month-old mixed breed puppy. He came to the Coweta County Animal Services Shelter in September as a stray from Country Club Road. Skippy is crazy about treats and loves to run and play. His ideal forever home would be with a loving, patient family who is willing to invest time in training him to grow into a loyal and obedient companion.
Carol Clark Smith
Mrs. Carol Clark Smith, age 84 of Griffin, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Carol was born in Quincy, Florida on April 28, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Clark and Hixsie Cambron Clark; husband, James B. Smith; and four siblings. Carol worked early on with Singletary Realty in Griffin as a Real Estate agent, but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker, loving and caring for her family. She was a member of First United Methodist of Griffin.
Martha Schwab Maddox
Mrs. Martha Schwab Maddox, 85, of Newnan (formerly of Americus, Georgia) passed away Monday morning, Nov. 21 at her residence at Benton House (affectionately known as "The Palace" by her and her family). She was born on Aug. 20, 1937, in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late Reverend Alfred Schwab and...
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) In Person Event
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents’ complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.
Newnan signs LOST agreement
The Newnan City Council voted in favor of signing the Local Option Sales Tax agreement at their meeting Tuesday. The city of Newnan, which currently has 31.19 percent of LOST revenues, will see a decrease to 30.28 percent by 2025. Coweta County, which currently receives 61.41 percent of LOST revenues, will see an increase to 62.71 percent by 2025.
