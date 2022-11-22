ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
LOWELL, MA
94.9 HOM

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
MaxPreps

High school football: Thanksgiving rivals with most Turkey Day victories

The United States has been celebrating Thanksgiving as a national holiday since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln first set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of remembrance and thanks. For nearly as long, football fans have been celebrating Turkey Day with an afternoon of pigskin against old rivals.
BOSTON, MA
Q 96.1

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
PRINCETON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
NECN

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.

It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
CHELMSFORD, MA
WCAX

Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
WESTFORD, MA
NECN

Wintry Weather in NH Leads to Ice-Related Crashes

Authorities in Belmont, New Hampshire are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads following several crashes Friday morning. Slippery roads due to rain and drops in temperature have led to multiple crashes along many different roads in the town. "If traveling is not necessary this morning, please stay home...
BELMONT, NH
NECN

New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England

With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy