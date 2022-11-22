Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
iheart.com
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
whdh.com
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
Pop Warner: Over half of disqualified East Lynn football team missing paperwork
According to the Pop Warner National Circuit, the East Lynn football team that recently had nationals dreams dashed is missing over 50 percent of the necessary paperwork. Pop Warner East Lynn president Duke Wilson previously told Boston 25 the Regional Board identified two players as missing up-to-date physicals. According to...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
MaxPreps
High school football: Thanksgiving rivals with most Turkey Day victories
The United States has been celebrating Thanksgiving as a national holiday since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln first set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of remembrance and thanks. For nearly as long, football fans have been celebrating Turkey Day with an afternoon of pigskin against old rivals.
Manchester’s Ray Wieczorek: Mentor, Fighter, Serving with a Smile
Former Manchester Mayor Ray Wieczorek has passed away at the age of 93. The state Republican Party made the announcement Wednesday morning on its social media triggering reactions from both sides of the political aisle. Wieczorek was mayor of Manchester from 1990 until 2000. He then went on to serve as a member of the Executive Council from 2002 until 2012.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite
When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
NECN
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Boston Globe
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
WCAX
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
NECN
Wintry Weather in NH Leads to Ice-Related Crashes
Authorities in Belmont, New Hampshire are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads following several crashes Friday morning. Slippery roads due to rain and drops in temperature have led to multiple crashes along many different roads in the town. "If traveling is not necessary this morning, please stay home...
NECN
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
Comments / 0