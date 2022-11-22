ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families

For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Major retail stores in Las Vegas closed on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many stores throughout Las Vegas will be closed to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as Las Vegas shopping centers, will be closed and ready to reopen for Black Friday. Extended hours and special deals may be offered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Two-Day New Year’s Extravaganza

SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES TWO-DAY NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA. Includes Open Bar, Entertainment, Fireworks, New Year’s Day Recovery Station. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to ring in 2023 with a two-day New Year’s extravaganza, including an open bar, live entertainment, fireworks, a New Year’s Day recovery station and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Parking lots filling up at Reid International Airport, 2 lots closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are quickly filling up as travelers head out of Las Vegas to visit family and friends for the holiday weekend. Although the airport has 17,000 parking spaces, two lots were already filled early Wednesday morning. At 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials posted the following […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Town Square gets green light for hotel plans on mall property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Town Square got Clark County approval to proceed with plans for a hotel on the mall’s property south of the Las Vegas Strip. Representatives with the popular shopping center declined to comment to FOX5, but county documents from the Clark County Zoning Department indicate that the hotel would be on the northwest side of the property.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas to Host J Alvarez, Saturday, Dec. 3

(Photo Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS TO HOST J ALVAREZ PRESENTED BY MALA VIDA, SATURDAY, DEC. 3. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to J Alvarez presented by Mala Vida on Saturday, Dec. 3. The award-winning, best-selling Puerto Rican singer known for his hit singles “Junto Al Amanecer,” “La Pregunta” and “Esa Boquita” will bring his signature reggaeton action to the SAHARA Theatre. Nominated for a Latin Grammy for his hit album “Big Yauran” and the recipient of several Premio Nuestro Awards, Alvarez represents one of the genre’s most notable stars with a dedicated following of more than 62 million fans on Twitter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas

Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV

