Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas

Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property

There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Two-Day New Year’s Extravaganza

SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES TWO-DAY NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA. Includes Open Bar, Entertainment, Fireworks, New Year’s Day Recovery Station. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to ring in 2023 with a two-day New Year’s extravaganza, including an open bar, live entertainment, fireworks, a New Year’s Day recovery station and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families

For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Announces Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival Wins

At Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival. Mind-bending Immersive Art Exhibit Wins in Two Categories at Worldwide Virtual Fest. Meow Wolf shared today that two films created for its Meow Wolf Omega Mart exhibit have won at the 7th Annual Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival. Omega Mart’s “Employee Training Video,” a crowd favorite at the exhibit, won the “Short Films Under 15 Minutes” category and “Into the Source [Triptych]” took home “Best Hair and Make-up” for artists Daniel Casillas, Katie Douthit and JB Letuli.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Fremont Hotel and Casino to Debut All-New Food Hall this December

Fremont Hotel and Casino will open its all-new Food Hall this December, bringing six national, regional and local casual dining brands together in a new dining destination in downtown Las Vegas. Scheduled to debut in mid-December — with a grand opening scheduled for January 12 — the 13,150-square-foot space will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
LAS VEGAS, NV

