FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
8 great ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmastime in the desert. We likely won’t have snow in the Las Vegas valley, but there are several ways to enjoy the holiday spirit. We’ll suggest eight, but we know there are many, many more. The Immersive Nutcracker: This version of the 1892...
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
Fox5 KVVU
Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021. The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages. Sandhill was hard...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas
Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
'Unspoken Rules about Las Vegas' Straight From Locals Are Game-Changers
Keep these tips in mind if you're going!
8newsnow.com
‘Black Friday isn’t dead, but changing,’ said Las Vegas shoppers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it. Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
jammin1057.com
Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property
There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Two-Day New Year’s Extravaganza
SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES TWO-DAY NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA. Includes Open Bar, Entertainment, Fireworks, New Year’s Day Recovery Station. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to ring in 2023 with a two-day New Year’s extravaganza, including an open bar, live entertainment, fireworks, a New Year’s Day recovery station and more.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in vintage community offers plenty of appeal for families
For its historic value alone, Rancho Nevada Estates is one of the most desirable communities in the Las Vegas Valley. The homes in this guard-gated vintage community were all built in the 1960s and ’70s, and the neighborhood’s character is incredibly distinct. It’s full of beautiful cul-de-sacs, perfect for running, biking and dog-walking. You really feel like part of something when you’re here. And a home has recently become available, one that offers plenty of space for families and a high standard of living.
vegas24seven.com
Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Announces Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival Wins
At Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival. Mind-bending Immersive Art Exhibit Wins in Two Categories at Worldwide Virtual Fest. Meow Wolf shared today that two films created for its Meow Wolf Omega Mart exhibit have won at the 7th Annual Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival. Omega Mart’s “Employee Training Video,” a crowd favorite at the exhibit, won the “Short Films Under 15 Minutes” category and “Into the Source [Triptych]” took home “Best Hair and Make-up” for artists Daniel Casillas, Katie Douthit and JB Letuli.
UNLV graduate creates new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade floats, dad drives one of them
5,000 volunteers, 12 marching bands, 16 giant balloons, and 28 floats later, a University of Nevada Las Vegas graduate has become a pivotal part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
whatnowvegas.com
Fremont Hotel and Casino to Debut All-New Food Hall this December
Fremont Hotel and Casino will open its all-new Food Hall this December, bringing six national, regional and local casual dining brands together in a new dining destination in downtown Las Vegas. Scheduled to debut in mid-December — with a grand opening scheduled for January 12 — the 13,150-square-foot space will...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
8newsnow.com
Magical Forest opens Friday to celebrate holidays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday tradition opens for its 31st season on Friday, Nov. 25. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is a favorite stop for many local families. It’s a festive winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. All the proceeds go to local programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southern Nevada.
North Las Vegas local wins $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa
The frequent Aliante visitor bet $8.80 on the multi-denomination machine before hitting the mega jackpot ahead of the holiday weekend.
8newsnow.com
Station Casinos announces new Wildfire Casino location in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos has unveiled plans for a new Wildfire Casino location in downtown Las Vegas. The new casino is set to open in February in the 2700 block of Fremont Street. A sportsbook and restaurants including IHOP and Tacos El Pastor will also be located...
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
