Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’
It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
Oregon Has Largest Decline In Gas Prices
Over the last week, Oregon had the largest decline in gas prices of any state.
U.S. new home sales unexpectedly rise in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly jumped in October, shrugging off rising mortgage rates and house prices, which have drastically eroded affordability.
California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. The deficit will likely lead to some painful spending decisions in the nation’s most populous state. But it likely won’t affect the […]
Job Openings Rose in September Despite Higher Interest Rates
A business in Miami Beach, Fla., advertises for open positions on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times) The nation’s extreme shortage of job seekers worsened in September, the Labor Department reported Tuesday, after easing the previous month.
Stocks typically rally in December, investors have some caution this year
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Investors hoping for the year-end to bring stock market gains after a punishing year have history on their side as U.S. equities traditionally rally during the month of December, but many remain skeptical of forecasting a rise.
Business Insider
Warren Buffett just gifted $759 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock to good causes — after donating $4 billion in June
Warren Buffett made a surprise donation of $759 million in stock on Wednesday. The investor split a total of 2.4 million Class B shares between four of his family's foundations. Buffett has gifted 52% of his Berkshire Hathaway shares since 2006, but still holds a 15.5% stake. Warren Buffett must...
How far will Fed rate hikes go before they back off? Economists peg 5%+ terminal rate in early 2023
Earlier this month, Fed chairman Jerome Powell signaled the body wasn’t yet winning the battle against inflation and more interest rate hikes were coming. But, when will it finally end? Here’s what economists are predicting
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Investor Home Purchases Plummeted in the Third Quarter
U.S. real estate investors are putting the brakes on home purchases while facing falling price growth, higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty. In the third quarter, purchases by investors fell 30.2% year over year to roughly 65,000 homes, the second-largest decline since the Great Recession, from 2007-09. The largest quarterly decline was during the second quarter of 2020, when investor activity was hindered by the onset of the pandemic, according to new data from Redfin released Tuesday.
Essence
Americans Reportedly Have 5 Trillion Dollars In Cash Due To Stimulus Checks
The government funneled $1.5 trillion directly into Americans’ pockets over the course of nearly two years. During the height of the pandemic, a national stimulus relief package put much-needed cash in the hands of millions of Americans. But nearly two years later, the question many economists are asking, is exactly how much money was shelled out? About $5 trillion.
Jobless claims rise to 240,000, highest level since August
The number of first-time unemployment claims filed last week rose to the highest level since August, with 240,000 new applicants, according to numbers from the U.S. Labor Department. Javier David, managing editor of business and markets for Axios, discusses what the uptick could be saying about the state of the economy.
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
US News and World Report
Jobless Claims Jump by 17K
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
JPMorgan expects a mild recession for 2023. That means higher unemployment and a rough holiday shopping season for Americans.
Happy Friday eve, team. I'm Phil Rosen. A big part of my job entails keeping an ear to Wall Street, and then telling you about what I learn here in this newsletter. Fair warning: Much of Wall Street sounds pretty downbeat right now. In a Wednesday note to clients, JPMorgan...
CNBC
Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs
The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed...
Nevada economists forecast positive outlook for economy, even as national recession fears loom
With those steps taken, Mandel and Miller both see economic growth slowing in the coming months, especially in comparison to the rapid growth that came after a deep, short recession at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Nevada economists forecast positive outlook for economy, even as national recession fears loom appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 0