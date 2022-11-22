ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’

It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
Markets Insider

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
KTLA

California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. The deficit will likely lead to some painful spending decisions in the nation’s most populous state. But it likely won’t affect the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Investor Home Purchases Plummeted in the Third Quarter

U.S. real estate investors are putting the brakes on home purchases while facing falling price growth, higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty. In the third quarter, purchases by investors fell 30.2% year over year to roughly 65,000 homes, the second-largest decline since the Great Recession, from 2007-09. The largest quarterly decline was during the second quarter of 2020, when investor activity was hindered by the onset of the pandemic, according to new data from Redfin released Tuesday.
OREGON STATE
Essence

Americans Reportedly Have 5 Trillion Dollars In Cash Due To Stimulus Checks

The government funneled $1.5 trillion directly into Americans’ pockets over the course of nearly two years. During the height of the pandemic, a national stimulus relief package put much-needed cash in the hands of millions of Americans. But nearly two years later, the question many economists are asking, is exactly how much money was shelled out? About $5 trillion.
CBS News

Jobless claims rise to 240,000, highest level since August

The number of first-time unemployment claims filed last week rose to the highest level since August, with 240,000 new applicants, according to numbers from the U.S. Labor Department. Javier David, managing editor of business and markets for Axios, discusses what the uptick could be saying about the state of the economy.
US News and World Report

Jobless Claims Jump by 17K

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
CNBC

Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed...
The Nevada Independent

Nevada economists forecast positive outlook for economy, even as national recession fears loom

With those steps taken, Mandel and Miller both see economic growth slowing in the coming months, especially in comparison to the rapid growth that came after a deep, short recession at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Nevada economists forecast positive outlook for economy, even as national recession fears loom appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

