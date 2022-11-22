PORTLAND (AP) — Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 22 points and Xavier beat Florida 90-83 on Thursday in opening-round play of the Phil Knight Legacy. Xavier was ahead by as many as 11 points in the second half, but its lead was cut to one possession three times down the stretch, the last with 3:14 to play.

