WVNews
Jones, Boum each score 22, Xavier beats Florida in Portland
PORTLAND (AP) — Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 22 points and Xavier beat Florida 90-83 on Thursday in opening-round play of the Phil Knight Legacy. Xavier was ahead by as many as 11 points in the second half, but its lead was cut to one possession three times down the stretch, the last with 3:14 to play.
WVNews
Joiner, NC State run past Dayton in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 20 of his 27 points after halftime and North Carolina State used a big second-half run to take control and beat Dayton 76-64 in Thursday's consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Joiner thrived particularly at the foul line by making...
