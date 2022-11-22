WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO