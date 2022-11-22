ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Morgan Hill PD having a gun buyback event in December

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Morgan Hill Police will be having a gun buyback event for South Santa Clara County and San Benito County on Saturday Dec. 10 at the Morgan Hill Sports Center on 16500 Condit Road. Police said that they will be giving cash to people who want to turn in their guns in. The post Morgan Hill PD having a gun buyback event in December appeared first on KION546.
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
KRON4 News

Someone is torturing cats in Gilroy, residents say

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy said there has been a spike of incidents involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals. Local residents said they found kittens and cats that were burned and mutilated. Residents recently posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat […]
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future

For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
Gilroy Dispatch

Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns

A growing number of dead and mutilated animals reportedly found within a few blocks in central Gilroy over the past year have residents fearing there may be a serial abuser in the neighborhood. Gilroy Police say that of the few incidents that have been reported to the department, no suspects...
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
losgatan.com

Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)

Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
