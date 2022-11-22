Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Morgan Hill PD having a gun buyback event in December
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Morgan Hill Police will be having a gun buyback event for South Santa Clara County and San Benito County on Saturday Dec. 10 at the Morgan Hill Sports Center on 16500 Condit Road. Police said that they will be giving cash to people who want to turn in their guns in. The post Morgan Hill PD having a gun buyback event in December appeared first on KION546.
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Palo Alto homeowner discovers stranger sleeping in house
A woman was arrested after a Palo Alto homeowner discovered a stranger was sleeping inside his house while he was out of town.
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
police1.com
Calif. deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI after totaling county-owned truck
LIVERMORE, Calif. — An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy — who was driving a county-owned vehicle at the time — is suspected in a DUI-related crash earlier this month in Livermore, officials confirmed. Sheriff Gregory Ahern has ordered an internal investigation of the deputy. He was on medical...
Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
Someone is torturing cats in Gilroy, residents say
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy said there has been a spike of incidents involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals. Local residents said they found kittens and cats that were burned and mutilated. Residents recently posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat […]
KESQ
Men who vandalized Santa Cruz BLM mural sentenced to 90 days in jail
SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Members of Santa Cruz Equity Collab gathered on Friday on the Santa Cruz County Superior Courthouse steps following the sentencing of two men charged with defacing the black lives matter mural in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall in July of 2021. The...
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future
For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
Gilroy Dispatch
Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns
A growing number of dead and mutilated animals reportedly found within a few blocks in central Gilroy over the past year have residents fearing there may be a serial abuser in the neighborhood. Gilroy Police say that of the few incidents that have been reported to the department, no suspects...
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with San Carlos stabbing
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they […]
NBC Bay Area
2 Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Redwood City Parents After Reckless Speed Racing
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that lead to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov. 4 around 8...
benitolink.com
Hollister council approves penalties for misuse of public parking lots
Someone wrote "please do not enter" near the Briggs Building stairs and left a can and a bag full of things. Photo by Noe Magaña. The mostly empty parking garage in the Briggs Building has become a haven for homeless and skateboarders at times, according to police. Photo by John Chadwell.
losgatan.com
Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)
Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
Teacher abused students at San Jose dual language school music room: Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 43-year-old music teacher was arrested by the San Jose Police Department on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 12, the department stated in a press release. Israel Santiago, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was accused by at least 10 […]
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 4