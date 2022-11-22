Read full article on original website
Joann Adell Zickefoose (June 11, 1941 – November 20, 2022)
Joann Adell Zickefoose, 81, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home in Green River, WY. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.
Tina Mae Price (August 29, 1958 – November 15, 2022)
Tina Mae Price, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Ave., Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs.
Area Thanksgiving closings
November 23, 2022 — The Green River Recreation Center is opened today, but will be closed on Thanksgiving for their employees. It will reopen Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Centers are open today but closed Thursday and Friday.
Rocky Mountain Power invests in a new operations center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 22 – November 23, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 24, 2022
Thanksgiving Day – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 6...
