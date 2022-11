MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) โ€” "Nobody pays any attention. They fly up and down this street like there's no tomorrow. It's really ridiculous." Thatโ€™s Mobile resident Mark MacInnes talking about the intersection of Kenneth Street and Old Shell Road, a spot in Midtown that has grown from a sleepy corner to a busy commercial and pedestrian hub. A new commercial and retail development has brought more business to the corner, and many more cars maneuvering in and out of a limited number of parking places.

