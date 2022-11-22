BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth-straight double-double but No. 12 LSU's streak of five-straight 100 point games came to an end in an 80-52 win over George Mason at the Goombay Splash on Thursday. The game was never in...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO