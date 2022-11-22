Read full article on original website
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston man Facing Aggravated Battery Charges for Alleged Stabbing During Fight Over Money
LEWISTON - On the evening of Sunday, November 20, the Lewiston Police Department responded to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the male victim, identified as Clinton Newbury,...
Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
$100,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Third Suspect in Last Week's Armed Robbery in Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department has issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for the third and final suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lewiston on November 17. 48-Year-old Donel Kipp, of Pendleton, OR, is wanted for Robbery and Burglary. Kipp is described as a Native American male that...
koze.com
Two Weippe Men Arrested After Shots Fired Call
WEIPPE, ID – Two Weippe men were arrested last night after Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Lacey Meadows Road. According to a press release, the call was received at about 5:50 p.m. “As a result of the investigation...
Claims of Suspicious Male Being Seen in Front Passenger Seat of Woman's Vehicle 'Unfounded' According to Moscow Police
MOSCOW - On the evening of Monday, November 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to the 600 block of Blaine Street in Moscow after a woman called 911 reporting suspicious activity. According to the Moscow Police Department, the woman told the dispatcher that she had seen...
KLEWTV
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
‘More questions than answers’: Latah County prosecutor speaks on U of I murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The City of Moscow is crawling with more law enforcement than people have seen in decades. Detectives are continuing to hunt for the person who killed four University of Idaho students over a week ago. Police say they still don’t have a suspect or the weapon used to murder the four college students — Maddie Mogen, Xana...
Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
KLEWTV
Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered
On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
koze.com
State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
wccsradio.com
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students’ murders
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department said Monday that a dog found skinned head-to-tail on Oct. 21 is unrelated to the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students three weeks later. Pamela Colbert’s neighbors found her lost dog, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, completely skinned just down...
Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Armed Robbery in Lewiston
On Friday, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley, of Lewiston, on a warrant for a Thursday robbery in Lewiston. The warrant stemmed from the incident that occurred in the 400 block of 1st Ave. Riley was still being held in the Clearwater County Jail on Saturday morning.
Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The post Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
One Suspect Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Lewiston, Police Seeking Arrest Warrant for Another
The Lewiston Police Department is now asking for the public's assistance with locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley, of Lewiston, in connection to the armed robbery. Riley (pictured below) is described as a white male approximately 5'7" tall with a slender build with brown hair and brown eyes. A warrant for Riley's arrest has been issued on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary, with a bond of $250,000.
