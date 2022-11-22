ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weippe, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Two Weippe Men Arrested After Shots Fired Call

WEIPPE, ID – Two Weippe men were arrested last night after Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Lacey Meadows Road. According to a press release, the call was received at about 5:50 p.m. “As a result of the investigation...
WEIPPE, ID
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local leaders provide updates on U of I student murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and the University of Idaho provided an update on the four U of I students stabbed to death just over a week ago. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were all found dead at a home near campus on Nov. 13. Police have been at the crime...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered

On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation

MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

One Suspect Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Lewiston, Police Seeking Arrest Warrant for Another

The Lewiston Police Department is now asking for the public's assistance with locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley, of Lewiston, in connection to the armed robbery. Riley (pictured below) is described as a white male approximately 5'7" tall with a slender build with brown hair and brown eyes. A warrant for Riley's arrest has been issued on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary, with a bond of $250,000.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
