Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
knpr
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will let administrators boost staffing at...
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
Flu hospitalizations double over past week in Nevada
Hospitalizations involving patients with the flu have more than doubled over the past week in Nevada. A report from the Nevada Hospital Association shows 92 patients with the flu as of this week, compared to 40 patients last week.
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s final election results — and analysis
Voter turnout for the 2022 general election in Nevada was a surprisingly low 54.58% of active registered voters. That’s far lower than most predicted. That compares to over 77% of voters who turned out in the 2020 presidential year and the 62% who cast ballots in the last midterm election in 2018.
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
nevadabusiness.com
Governor Steve Sisolak Appoints Louis Polish Jr. To Nevada State Contractors Board
LAS VEGAS and RENO, NEV. – Governor Steve Sisolak has announced the appointment of Louis Polish Jr. to the Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB). Mr. Polish’s term is effective November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2025. “The Contractors Board is pleased to have Louis Polish as its newest...
nonprofitnews.vegas
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
Effort to save rare 5-inch-long fish on Nevada’s edges prompts conservationists’ lawsuit
Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
nnbw.com
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
Extra Nevada State Troopers positioned for holiday travel despite staffing struggles
Nevada State Police (NSP) said they are increasing patrol throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, despite short staffing problems it has grappled with for years.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County begins exploring lands bill process, reviews mapping
The Lyon County Commission is exploring its options for acquiring federal and state lands after environmental services consultant Resource Concepts, Inc. provided an overview on the county’s preliminary mapping process last week. The county commission on Thursday heard, for discussion only, from RCI resource specialist Jeremy Drew, who described...
nevadacurrent.com
SNHD adds new harm reduction vending machine to help those struggling with substance use
The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Tuesday opened a new vending machine to curb public health concerns around substance use, including the transmission of HIV and hepatitis C and deaths by overdose. The newest vending machine, located at the SNHD’s main public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd., is...
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 23, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Public outreach sessions for East Fork Fire District’s new fire regulations are scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30 and 3-5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the district offices 1694 County Road in Minden. The meetings are public but designed for folks in the building industry. Second reading for the regulations is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Governor appoints first African American woman, first Asian American to Nevada Supreme Court
A new member of the Nevada Supreme Court was appointed by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak following the stepdown of Justice Abbi Silver.
Comments / 0