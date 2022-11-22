Successful food drive gets TCAT food pantry ready for helping hungry students

Read full article on original website
Local families to receive over 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving through nonprofit giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has partnered with Feed the Needy to give out 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, volunteers from the local nonprofit met to complete the packing of the food. Volunteers worked to complete over 3,800 food boxes to help families...
Kingsport Times-News
The Salvation Army and Kingsport Times News Rescue Fund 2022
The Times News Rescue Fund is underway and in need of your help for 2022. Please get involved and make a difference in our community - together we can do it!. Watch now: Love Beyond Hunger by supporting Rescue Fund. The Times News Rescue Fund provides needed food assistance in...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Love Beyond Hunger by supporting Rescue Fund
KINGSPORT — Today is the big day: Thanksgiving. If you and your family are lucky enough to be gathered around the table enjoying a hot meal, be thankful. Many families in our community are not.
Kingsport Times-News
Decorating the Christmas trees in Candy Land
Employees of the Johnson City Press were among those who helped to decorate 160 Christmas trees this week in Founders Park and King Commons as part of this year’s Candy Land Christmas celebration. Candy Land Christmas features live, 12-foot trees, each decorated by a sponsoring local business or nonprofit...
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Casino makes turkey donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
Kingsport Times-News
Rural Health Services Consortium donates office furniture, medical equipment to Hawkins schools
ROGERSVILLE — The Rural Health Services Consortium has donated office furniture and medical equipment to the Hawkins County School System. The donated items will be given to the nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools. Rural Health Services Consortium CEO Linda Buck and Hawkins County District 2 Commissioner...
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First opens doors on new location
KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Candace Rakes Memorial Jamboree continues strong tradition
WISE — Hope can spring from tragedy. Such is the story of Wednesday’s 11th annual Candace Rakes Memorial Scholarship Jamboree at the UVA Wise Prior Convocation Center.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Gabriel’s Christmas
(WJHL) Gabe Eveland, owner of Gabriel’s Christmas shows us around the special year-round Christmas store in downtown Jonesborough. For more information visit them at the store or check out Gabriel’s Christmas online.
Kingsport Times-News
Five questions with DCHS senior Kitty Jo Cox
David Crockett High School senior Kitty Jo Cox was recently named a finalist for the Questbridge National College Match competition. Questbridge is a national nonprofit organization based out of Palo Alto, California that works to connect academically outstanding low income students with the colleges of their dreams. They do this through offering students full four-year scholarships to the nearly fifty schools that they partner with. Questbridge students are able to submit a ranked list of colleges that they hope to match with. Questbridge works with students every step of the way from high school all the way through college and to their first job.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
One downtown restaurant gives back for the 18th year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 18th year, Thanksgiving dinner is served at Westy’s in downtown Memphis. The restaurant teamed up with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief to feed the less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s, says he feels it’s his duty to serve those in his community. “People want […]
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
One problem after another: Two years in, a bankrupt company and no fix in sight for home solar customer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kevin Jones was excited about getting a 14-kilowatt solar system installed at his Kingsport home when he borrowed $93,000 from Sunlight Financial and welcomed a company called Pink Energy to do the work in August 2020. “I wanted to do something to leave things better for my grandkids and try to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson County will kick off Christmas season on first weekend in December
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County will be welcoming in the Christmas season during the first weekend in December with its annual Christmas Parade and lots of other activities. Things will get started in a big way on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. with Christmas on Main. This event is hosted by the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and features the Christmas tree lighting and a special dedication in the memory of Danny Herman on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. There will be local vendors, special singing, a visit from Santa Claus and more.
actionnews5.com
‘Baby Café’ debuts in Memphis, providing assistance to families with infants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has debuted a “Baby Café” on Tuesday, which will provide families in need with resources to support their growing infants. The SCHD Baby Café will offer breastfeeding advice, support, assistance, and referrals at no cost to any...
fox13memphis.com
Number of homeowners in Shelby County drops 17,000 since 2010
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New records show there are 17,000 fewer homeowners in Shelby County since 2010. Why? Many point to Wall Street investors buying up houses that would normally go to people trying to buy into the American Dream of owning their own home. Joyce Flowers said she’s being...
