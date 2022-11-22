ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

The Community News

Hejny finally living dream as Bearcats QB

Hauss worked hard to get better and he’s still working hard to improve. The players all like him, believe in him, and are completely behind him. He’s earned the complete respect of every one of them and all the coaches.”. Hauss Hejny admits that even as he was...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Ladycats stung by Stephenville

After stringing together back-to-back wins for the first time this season during the Brock Tournament, the Aledo Ladycats basketball squad’s season record dropped to 3-6 after coming up just short on the road in Stephenville on Monday by a 37-35 tally. Though the Ladycat hoopers trailed during much of...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Aledo runners have sights set on more come 2023

The girls, getting there, seeing the course, that experience is only going to make them better. The boys missed by four points, so I don’t think I’m going to have to remind them of that too much. They know how close they got.”. If you thought this year’s...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bearcat hoopsters feast on visiting Roos

What a difference a week makes. Following the one-point loss to Crandall in the season opener, Aledo Bearcats head hoops coach, JD Robinson, stressed that his young squad would need to grow up in a hurry this season. Much to Robinson’s delight, that’s exactly what happened in the week between games 1 and 2 of the season as Aledo pulled out a 60-37 victory on Friday night.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Robert S. Jones, Jr.

Robert S. Jones, Jr. passed away November 2, 2022 in Dallas. Robert was born July 5, 1953 to Robert and Janet Jones. Robert was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Perla Jones; sisters, Kay Jones and Kathy Garvey; brother Tom Jones; eldest daughter, Jessica Jones; sons, Chris Jones, John Jones, and Vincent Jones; youngest daughter, Stephanie Jones; 25 Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren.
DALLAS, TX

