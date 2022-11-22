Read full article on original website
KETV.com
First and only C-Mill machine in Nebraska provides engaging, unique rehab
OMAHA, Neb. — Using games and virtual reality, a high-tech treadmill at CHI Midlands is helping patients further engage and enjoy their physical rehab. It's called a C-Mill machine, and it's the only rehab device of its kind in Nebraska. Seventy-two-year-old Robert George is using the machine to rehab...
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
KETV.com
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
onekindesign.com
Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette
Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
WOWT
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
Watch: Loose goat wrangled after several failed attempts in Nebraska
Animal control officers in Nebraska said a goat was finally corralled after evading capture on multiple occasions for nearly three weeks.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
KETV.com
KETV Investigates: Nebraska campaigns spend $50 million-plus on midterms
OMAHA, Neb. — From TV ads to flyers at your door, to unsolicited phone calls, campaigns in Nebraska unloaded millions to try to secure your vote for the 2021-22 election cycle. "What we know from talking to campaign consultants is that political advertisements work," said Randy Adkins, the senior...
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds
LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to maintain the pension fund in each […] The post Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kscj.com
BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO. BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF...
KCRG.com
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
Tannor will tie a Husker record Friday, leaving with a lot of love for Nebraska too
That's how many games Caleb Tannor will have played in as a Husker when he steps on the field Friday for a final time wearing that uniform. The wins didn't come in near the quantity he wished, but he'll share a piece of Nebraska football history when he takes that first snap at Iowa.
NebraskaTV
Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic
AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
News Channel Nebraska
First data center in Nebraska could be located in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A New York- based company is seeking a permit that would allow it to build a data center in Hall County. VCV Digital says data centers need to be close to power and that is why it’s looking at this spot in central Nebraska. The VCV...
WOWT
University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
