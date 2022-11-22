ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers

OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
OMAHA, NE
onekindesign.com

Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette

Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds

LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to maintain the pension fund in each […] The post Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO. BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IOWA STATE
NebraskaTV

Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic

AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy