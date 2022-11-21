Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Bonita Kaye Thomas
Funeral service for Bonita Kaye Thomas, age 57, will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Medon, TN. Ms. Thomas died Monday, November 21, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation...
WBBJ
City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
WBBJ
Elected officials join volunteers for Project Care in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local community comes together for an annual tradition to make sure everyone in their community has a meal for Thanksgiving. “They are just excited to see us,” said volunteer Javier Lopez. “They are waiting at the door and they are like, ‘Oh yeah, I couldn’t wait for you to get here,’ so it is really nice to be able to give like that.”
WBBJ
Sales continue in Jackson with Small Business Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. —Many shoppers were enjoying the holiday deals on Black Friday, and some of that shopping continued into Saturday with small businesses having their special deals. The holiday season is now in full swing. Local stores celebrated Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that...
WBBJ
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
WBBJ
Turkey Day 5K races through the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A tradition revisits the Hub City in the form of a race. The Turkey Day 5K is a fundraiser sponsored by Fleet Feet and Gold’s Gym to benefit RIFA. The race had around 600 participants in attendance, which was a good increase from previous years affected by COVID.
WBBJ
Police investigating shooting in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
WBBJ
Santa meet and greets, photo ops coming to Donnell Century Farm
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to start capturing those holiday memories with Santa. Santa will be visiting Donnell Century Farm starting this weekend. Pictures will be available with Santa, with packages starting at $30. Mrs. Claus and the elves will be available for pictures you can take on...
WBBJ
Home for the holidays? Know the plan to stay safe
Holiday times can mean out of town guests, so make sure your guests know the plan. The City of Jackson Fire Department took to social media to remind residents of the importance of fire evacuation plans, and most importantly that all house occupants know those plans. As the holiday season...
WBBJ
Additional information on LD2 Market Shoppes and Century Farm Winery
Several small businesses in Jackson took part in the annual Small Business Saturday. WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news had the opportunity to check out some of the fun. LD2 Market Shoppes and Century Farm Winery were two of those area businesses and vendors participating. To find out more information on these great...
