Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
Quick Chana Masala
This chana masala recipe is simple and straightforward—it’s a go-to weeknight meal that can be made in less than an hour. I almost never have the time to soak dried chickpeas the night before I make this dish, or the simmering time required when you start from dried—but then again, who does? What I do have is a trick that will make them taste like you made this dish the slow way: Boiling the canned chickpeas with their liquid helps them mimic the texture you would get from soaking dried ones overnight. (And another trick from my sister-in-law—grating the tomatoes—saves you tons of chopping.)
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
Living a Low-Waste Lifestyle? Here's What to Do With Leftover Pickle Juice
Instead of pouring your leftover pickle juice down the drain, you should consider saving it. If you don’t know what to do with leftover pickle juice, don’t worry, there are actually many different ways to use it. From relieving cramps to cleaning cookware, there are so many cool...
gordonramsayclub.com
Dulce De Leche White Chocolate Cheesecake
Dulce de leche white chocolate cheesecake is a silky, smooth, and creamy dessert experience that you will love! So simple and easy to prepare, but very rich and yummy. Let’s start with the instructions:. Ingredients:. 1 can Dulce de Leche (store-bought or homemade) 350 grams’ chocolate-covered digestive biscuits (like...
gordonramsayclub.com
Double Dark Chocolate Tart
Simple and easy to prepare, this no-bake double dark chocolate tart is so rich and delicious! If you enjoy chocolate, then this treat is ideal for you. Plus, dark chocolate is always a good idea for your health, especially if you are a lady (in PMS). Here is the recipe:
gordonramsayclub.com
Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake
This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
Get Jewelry Sparkling Again With a Little Help from Dawn Dish Soap
This stuff is like the ultimate cleaning silver bullet
Natural Ginger Ale Recipe
While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
Better-than-the-Box Vanilla Wafers
Did you know that vanilla wafers do not need to come from a box? It’s true! Vanilla wafers are simple cookies that, like many baked goods, are even better when they’re homemade. These homemade vanilla wafers are petite, crisp, and bursting with a vanilla flavor that the store-bought version cannot compete with. Here’s how to make better-than-the-box vanilla wafers.
Delish
Pecan Pralines
Creamy and crunchy, pecan pralines are the kind of like the perfect cross between a cookie and a candy. They're melt-in-your-mouth, and are the perfect gift to bring to any holiday gathering. They may seem daunting to make but are actually so much easier than you might think, especially when you follow our tips below.
therecipecritic.com
Andes Mint Cookies
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These Andes mint cookies are chewy and soft, topped with a lovely mint frosting and silky chocolate ganache. Andes mint candies sit on top and melt into the cookie as you chew, making it the perfect bite every time!
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
EatingWell
ThePrep: Nourishing 400-Calorie Dinners to Make in 3 Steps or Less
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. It's totally normal to eat more than you usually do during the holidays. It's all those special dishes—and times with friends and family—that make celebrating so special! I sure got my fill of herb-roasted turkey, melting potatoes and apple crisp with cranberries last week. In no way do you need to "eat clean" or "detox" afterward, but you might be feeling out of your routine—like me—and craving healthy dinners to help you feel your best. This week, I'm making dinners that come in around 400 calories per serving and are ready in three steps or less to keep your prep as easy as possible.
gordonramsayclub.com
Rich Chocolate Dream Fudge Pie
This chocolate dream fudge pie is so rich, moist, and delicious! It is very simple and easy to prepare which makes it ideal for all chocolate and pie lovers! Make it for the weekend and try to eat just one piece. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 – 9-inch pie...
Recipe for 'Sun-Dried Tomato Avocado Grilled Cheese' Has Us Speechless
It's almost too good to be true.
Dad's Mashed Potato Pancakes - Recipe for Holiday Leftovers
What do you do with all these Thanksgiving leftovers??! I have to admit one of my fondest memories as a child was the day after Thanksgiving. In our household growing up nothing went to waste. The day after Thanksgiving was a free for all - meaning we were raided the kitchen fridge all day long. Turkey slider sandwiches with a dollop of stuffing and cranberry sauce, some reheated green bean casserole, a piece of pie here, a few cookies there, it was like Thanksgiving all over but without all the prep work (and extended family)! That being said my absolute favorite thing was a recipe my dad would make with mashed potatoes. Cheesy mashed potato pancakes. My mouth waters just thinking about them. I would wake up the day after Thanksgiving to the sizzling sound of bacon cooking and these little glorious gems being fried up. He would serve me two mashed potato and cheese pancakes with a side of bacon and a fried egg just on the edge of being runny over the top. My all time favorite breakfast! This is a such an easy recipe to make, it's great for leftovers and you can customize it anyway you would like with your choice of cheeses or accompaniments.
therecipecritic.com
Divinity Candy
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Divinity candy is an old fashioned Southern confection made from egg whites, corn syrup, and sugar. You will love the sweet soft texture of this classic holiday treat that is perfect for sharing with friends and neighbors.
Comments / 0