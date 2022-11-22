ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wkms.org

Kentucky lawmaker Ralph Alvarado to lead Tennessee Department of Health

Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado’s appointment earlier this week. He will succeed Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald and will begin his new position Jan. 16. In a press release announcing his...
TENNESSEE STATE

