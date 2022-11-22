The Lewiston Police Department is now asking for the public's assistance with locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley, of Lewiston, in connection to the armed robbery. Riley (pictured below) is described as a white male approximately 5'7" tall with a slender build with brown hair and brown eyes. A warrant for Riley's arrest has been issued on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary, with a bond of $250,000.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO