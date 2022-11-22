Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
$100,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Third Suspect in Last Week's Armed Robbery in Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department has issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for the third and final suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lewiston on November 17. 48-Year-old Donel Kipp, of Pendleton, OR, is wanted for Robbery and Burglary. Kipp is described as a Native American male that...
Pair of Weippe Residents Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance
WEIPPE - On the evening of Monday, November 21, Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Lacey Meadow's Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Further investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of two Weippe residents. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's...
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
Claims of Suspicious Male Being Seen in Front Passenger Seat of Woman's Vehicle 'Unfounded' According to Moscow Police
MOSCOW - On the evening of Monday, November 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to the 600 block of Blaine Street in Moscow after a woman called 911 reporting suspicious activity. According to the Moscow Police Department, the woman told the dispatcher that she had seen...
Pair Arrested After Detectives Intercept Nearly 1,000 Fentanyl Pills Believed to be Intended for Distribution in LC Valley
LEWISTON - A pair of Lewiston residents were recently arrested on narcotics-related charges after detectives with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force intercepted approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills believed to be intended for distribution in the Lewis-Clark Valley. Detectives with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force have been investigating the pair...
Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Thursday Armed Robbery in Lewiston
On Friday, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley, of Lewiston, on a warrant for a Thursday robbery in Lewiston. The warrant stemmed from the incident that occurred in the 400 block of 1st Ave. Riley was still being held in the Clearwater County Jail on Saturday morning.
Two Injured in Wednesday Head-On Collision in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Idaho Street and 19th Avenue in Post Falls. Police say the driver of a Mazda pickup truck was driving southbound on Idaho Street and crossed into the northbound...
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
Male from phone calls by Kaylee, Madison not deemed a suspect, said Moscow Police
Moscow Police Chief James Fry revealed that the male both Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves had made phone calls to was not believed to be a suspect. "We believe there's no connection there," Fry said. Others who have been cleared as suspects by MPD include the two surviving roommates, the...
One Suspect Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Lewiston, Police Seeking Arrest Warrant for Another
The Lewiston Police Department is now asking for the public's assistance with locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley, of Lewiston, in connection to the armed robbery. Riley (pictured below) is described as a white male approximately 5'7" tall with a slender build with brown hair and brown eyes. A warrant for Riley's arrest has been issued on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary, with a bond of $250,000.
MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH HOMICIDES UPDATE
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. • Detectives believe that on November 12th, the two surviving roommates had been out in the Moscow...
Lewiston Woman Charged with Felony Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult After Her 72-Year-Old Mother Dies in Her Care
LEWISTON - A 37-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, a felony, after her 72-year-old mother, who was in her care, died. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, detectives with the Lewiston Police Department began investigating the death and observed injuries common with neglect.
Three Killed in Friday Head-On Crash on US95 South of Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM, on US95 near milepost 423, about 5 miles south of Coeur d'Alene. Police say a Subaru legacy with three adult occupants, a 30-year-old female driver, a 32-year-old male passenger,...
Trio Lands in Jail for Disrupting Court Proceedings in Orofino
OROFINO - On Wednesday at the Clearwater County Courthouse, during a hearing in front of Magistrate Judge David Judd, three people observing the hearing became unruly in the courtroom. The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office says Instructions were given to the three persons and these commands were ignored. Law enforcement officers...
Spokane County Sheriff fined $300 for violating state election laws
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to appeal a ruling by the Washington Public Disclosure Commission this week that he had violated state laws prohibiting the use of a public office for indirect lobbying and electioneering. Knezovich was fined $300 for a YouTube presentation in February that called out Democratic...
One Seriously Injured After Friday Head-On Crash Near Winchester
WINCHESTER - At about 4:14 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision, southbound on US95 near milepost 278, near Winchester in Lewis County. Police say a gray 2011 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on US95, and a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck was traveling northbound. The Freightliner...
"We Will Remain Flexible:" U of I President Scott Green Provides Update on Plans for Rest of Semester Following Quadruple Murder
MOSCOW - On Tuesday, University of Idaho President Scott Green issued a memo providing an update on the university's plan for the remainder of the semester following the murder of four students on November 13. "We have heard from many of you about how you hope we will proceed as...
Sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Continues Across Clearwater Region and Elsewhere in the State
GRANGEVILLE - Staff with the Idaho Fish and Game will continue to collect samples from deer at hunter check stations and head barrel drop-off locations in Idaho as part of a statewide surveillance program from Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time in Idaho...
‘Something could happen to us’: WSU students frustrated by school’s response to slayings at neighboring UI
The killings of four University of Idaho students on Sunday have left many students at neighboring Washington State University worried for their safety – and frustrated with the WSU administration’s response. Following the deaths of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20,...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0