Huge horde of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum

 2 days ago
BERLIN — (AP) — A huge horde of ancient gold coins dating back to around 100 B.C. has been stolen from a museum in southern Germany, police said Tuesday.

Bavarian state police said it was stolen early Tuesday from the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Munich.

The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement in Manchning and are considered the biggest trove of Celtic gold found in the 20th century.

The German news agency dpa reported that authorities estimate the value of the coins, which together weighed about 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds), at several million euros (dollars).

“The loss of the Celtic treasure is a disaster,” it quoted Bavaria's Minister of Science and Arts, Markus Blume, saying. “As a testament to our history, the gold coins are irreplaceable.”

He said the thieves had shown “incredible criminal energy.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who might have seen suspicious individuals near the museum or have other information that could lead to the recovery of the treasure.

World Cup 2022: Mexico disappoints energetic fans with scoreless draw vs. Poland

DOHA, Qatar — The boisterous singing began 45 whole minutes before kickoff, drowning out the stadium emcee. In fact, it began in downtown Doha hours earlier, then continued on the metro's gold line, into the plaza surrounding Stadium 974, and eventually into the arena. Mexican fans brought it here, to the World Cup, from halfway around the world. To Tuesday's opener against Poland, they brought pasión y orgullo, and outrageous green outfits, and horns, and noise, and hope.
abandonedway.com

Urbex Abandoned Nazi SS Bakery – 50 Photos

SS Bäckerei Oranienburg also known as Brotfabrik is an abandoned bread factory served for the for the Nazi regime during World War II. Built in 1939 by prisoners at Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp for the Deutsche Ausrüstungswerke (a defense contractor), this bakery supplied the camp as well as other SS units in Berlin and its surrounds.
