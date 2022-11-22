ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy will wear NASA-themed uniforms vs. Army

By Andrew Oliveros
 2 days ago

Navy’s football team announced on Monday they will be decked out in NASA-themed uniforms for their game against Army on December 10th. The Midshipmen and NASA have a special relationship when it comes to recruiting astronauts. 54 Navy graduates have gone on to become astronauts, the most by any college institution.

“The astronaut on the uniform is an artist rendering of a picture of Bruce McCandless who’s a graduate of the United States Naval Academy…It’s a tribute to Bruce and those amazing astronauts that’ve come through the United States Naval Academy” Navy play-by play announcer Pete Medhurst said.

The Naval Academy Association and Under Armor are partnering with NASA to use the official “meatball” logo, a white uniform with red stripes, and the American flag to accurately recreate the spacewalk suit. The font on the uniform will also mimic the font NASA has used for decades on space shuttle signage and printouts. The artists of the uniform project are even painting each individual helmet by hand.

“The epic design and detail on all of the uniforms is…stunning…Some of their artists and painters who go into designing this concept has just been amazing to look at and I think when people see it for the Army-Navy game, as they say, it’ll look like fire to all” Medhurst said.

The 123rd Kickoff between the Midshipmen and the Black Knights starts at 3:00 p.m. on December 10th.

