Meta claims US military link to pro-US online propaganda on Facebook
Facebook parent company Meta claims individuals associated with the US military were behind accounts spreading pro-US propaganda abroad.Meta had taken down these accounts in August, saying they exhibited “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” after the profiles were flagged by independent researchers.These profiles had been posting content promoting the US and opposing countries like Russia, China and Iran, according to a report published in August by the analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).The network’s activity was found across Meta’s platforms, including 39 Facebook accounts, 16 Pages, two Groups and 26 Instagram accounts.About 22,000 accounts followed one or more of...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
msn.com
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Elon Musk reportedly calls all coders to Twitter HQ after 1,200 employees resign
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk has reportedly sent a company email to the Twitter engineering team asking anyone who writes software to report to Twitter HQ in San Francisco Friday by 2 p.m. The email was reported by Platformer editor Zoë Schiffer and corroborated by a report in Fortune. The Fortune report also cites […]
AOL Corp
How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, says he’s a free-speech absolutist willing to tolerate controversial content on the social-media platform. To prove it, Musk has unbanned former President Donald Trump, whose account Twitter blocked following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Whether intentionally or not, Musk is threatening...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Ex-Twitter employees are horrified by Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s account: ‘Incredibly upsetting’
“Donald Trump attracted and amplified the most extreme content and conspiracy theories,” said one former Twitter employee.
msn.com
Elon Musk exposes 'secret closet' full of 'stay woke' t-shirts at Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is clearing house at Twitter. After cutting most of the company’s staff, then applauding the exodus of "woke" journalists from the social media platform, now he is physically removing "woke" t-shirts from Twitter’s headquarters. On Tuesday, Musk posted a video of him and another person finding...
Gizmodo
Trump's Truth Social Gifted Nearly One More Year to Finalize Shady SPAC Merger After Shareholder Vote
The shell company struggling to take Donald Trump’s Trump Media and Technology Group public just bought itself some desperately needed time. Thanks to a new shareholder vote, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) will now have until September 8, 2023 to complete its merger with the Truth Social parent company.
Assclown Alert: Breaking Twitter with Texas billionaire Elon Musk
Both the Federal Trade Commission and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, have also issued stern warnings to Musk about the dangers of dicking around with one of the world's most-accessed social networks.
Gizmodo
All the Worst Twitter Policy Offenders Elon Musk Is Giving Free Rein To
Last month, Gizmodo considered who could be the worst people to get their Twitter accounts back under new CEO Elon Musk’s rule. Well, we guessed right with a few of those accounts already back on while other, completely unexpected accounts have also had their profiles reinstated. On Tuesday, The...
Gizmodo
Elon's ‘Hardcore Twitter’ Plan Backfires With Resignations
Twitter employees are abandoning Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner and self-described ‘chief twit,’ in droves after his messy first few weeks at the blue bird app. Earlier this week, Musk presented his new employees with an ultimatum: commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter, which involved “working long hours at high intensity” and delivering only “exceptional” performance, or leave with three months of severance pay. The billionaire gave employees until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to decide, and received a rude awakening when a significant number of employees did, in fact, choose to leave. He had already laid off half of them, after all.
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
The Biden administration on Wednesday banned the biggest sugar producer in the world from exporting to the United States over allegations of using forced labor during its production.
50 of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have pulled out of the platform since Elon Musk took over, report says
Some of the 50 companies publicly announced they were stopping adverts on Twitter, but research center Media Matters says others are "quiet quitters."
KEDM
Looking to leave Twitter? Here are the social networks seeing new users now
Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October, many users of the social media platform have discussed taking their musings elsewhere — and some have actually done it. Some object to Musk's spreading of falsehoods, the rise in hate speech after he took over, his layoff of half of Twitter's staff and his reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's account. Some figure that the site will go down entirely at some point due to many of the company's engineers leaving the company. And some just say the site's best days are behind it.
