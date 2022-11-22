ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ESPN analyst: 'Clemson is being disregarded to people’s peril'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

On ESPN’s Championship Drive show, the analysts gave their College Football Playoff top six selections following Week 12 of the season.

Of ESPN’s Sam Acho, Heather Dinich, Matt Schick and Trevor Matich, only Matich put Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) among his top six teams.

He slotted the Tigers in at No. 6 behind Southern Cal at No. 5, TCU at No. 4, Michigan at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.

Matich, the former BYU and NFL offensive lineman, explained why he has the Tigers in the sixth spot.

“Clemson has one loss,” he said. “Defense getting healthy, one of the best in the country. Offense getting better and better.”

As for why Matich ranked Southern Cal ahead of Clemson, he pointed to the Trojans’ resume on paper.

“I still have USC ahead of them,” he said. “You know why? Because I’ve been born again at the altar of the almighty spreadsheet. But Clemson is being disregarded to people’s peril.”

The Clemson Insider

