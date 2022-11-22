Read full article on original website
Related
towntalkradio.com
WINTER STORM WATCH, TERRY COUNTY AFFECTED
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of the South Plains and much of the far southern Texas Panhandle from late Thursday night through late Friday night. An intensifying storm system has the potential to bring heavy snow at times to much of the region beginning late Thursday night before departing Saturday morning. How soon rain changes over to snow will determine how much snow accumulates, but at this time it appears around 4 inches are possible over much of the Caprock. People with travel plans on Friday should consider making alternate arrangements as hazardous travel conditions are not out of the question. Monitor the latest forecasts for possible winter weather warnings or advisories and follow the latest road conditions at drivetexas.org.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
fox7austin.com
Texas couple unknowingly brings their 5 pound Chihuahua to airport in suitcase
LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas couple is sharing their story of when they unknowingly brought their five-pound Chihuahua to the airport, in their suitcase. "So yeah, we just accidentally took a dog with us," said Jared Owens. Jared and Kristi Owens of Lubbock were headed to Las Vegas last fall,...
knue.com
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
KCBD
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Before Thanksgiving
This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured in stabbing incident Tuesday morning near Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
Lubbock-based Lite-Netics thriving several years after ‘Shark Tank’ experience
LUBBOCK, Texas– Tis the season to hang Christmas lights, and did you know there is a magnetic option? Shawn Genenbacher, owner of Lite-Netics, introduced the world to his idea on Shark Tank several years ago and since then his business has grown. “We hit a target, a market that nobody has ever reached before,” Genenbacher […]
towntalkradio.com
Beverly Kay Roe
Beverly Kay Roe, 56, formerly of Brownfield, passed away on November 20, 2022. No formal service will be held, but online condolences may be left for the family at brownfieldfuneralhome.com. Beverly was born on May 8, 1966 in Washington, MO to Richard and Donna (Cullom) Dixon. She married Johnny Roe...
fox34.com
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours....
2 attempted armed robberies near campus, TTU said in crime alert
Texas Tech issued a crime alert, saying there were two attempted armed robberies near the campus Wednesday night.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Hilarious Lubbock Mattress Store Advertisment Goes Viral
I stumbled across this little gem on Facebook yesterday and it cracked me up. At first, I thought it must be fake, but upon further investigation, I realized that it is in fact, a real advertisement from Mattress By Appointment Lubbock. Check it out below. It just might inspire you...
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
Comments / 0