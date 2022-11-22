ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What happened to money for crime victim relocations? Philly Council committee tries to find out

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9Om0_0jKMcA4000

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) Philadelphia City Council members Tuesday ran into the same kind of bureaucratic frustrations that constituents often complain about, as they tried to figure out what happened to $500,000 they appropriated for crime victim relocation.

Diamond Wilson was shot in the face more than a year ago, but remains in the neighborhood where the shooting happened, despite her please for help. She lost her right eye and, as she testified, any feeling of safety.

“I am not properly relocated or protected. I am now living at a lesser capacity than before the assault,” said Wilson during a hearing Tuesday with the Joint Committees on Public Safety and the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.

“I can’t tell you how many times this past year me and my family have been intimidated by my neighbors.”

Wilson is precisely the kind of person Councilmember David Oh said he had in mind when he appropriated $500,000 for relocation services that he said have not been delivered. Council authorized the appropriation last November to help protect and, when necessary, relocate crime victims.

City of Philadelphia victim advocate Adara Combs said Council itself is partly responsible for the money’s lack of impact, because it appropriated the money with no strategy for how to spend it.

“Resources without proper planning or systems in place is just throwing money at a problem with no hope of ever solving that problem,” said Combs.

Oh says the plan was for the Managing Director’s Office to distribute the money to community groups that work with victims, but Shondell Revell of the Office of Violence Prevention said that to her understanding, part of the money was sent to the District Attorney’s Office and part remained in the Managing Director’s Office.

That angered both Oh and Councilmember Curtis Jones who demanded to know why.

“You need to give us the answer,” said Oh.

“Call whoever you need to call. Get that answer now,” said Jones.

Ravell was not able to get the answer during Tuesday’s hearing. He said the person with the information was not in, so committee chair Jones recessed the hearing until someone could provide a direct answer.

Comments / 8

Lynette Chaplin
2d ago

Their putting that money in their pockets they don’t treat us like the county we don’t get answers in Philadelphia smh

Reply
5
Yobe
2d ago

Everyone is passing the buck something is going to give. There will be a investigation. It sure does not help Larry they said he took some of that money.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor

Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman

TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WHTM) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

3 men pistol-whip business owner, take briefcase with $60K: cops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local business owner was hit in the head with a gun, handcuffed and robbed of a briefcase full of cash early Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old man had just pulled into the driveway of his home, on Ditman Street near Haworth Street in Frankford, when he was approached by three men in masks. One of the masked men pointed a gun at the business owner and demanded money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber

WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with recent commercial break-ins in West Philadelphia, police say. The burglaries happened on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.The first store that fell victim to the burglary was Family Bargain on the 100 block of South 52nd Street. The suspect broke into the cash register and took jewelry from the display case, police say.Another store, Wine & Spirits, located on the 4900 block of Baltimore Avenue was burglarized on Nov. 13. Officials say the suspects took several large cases of liquor. You can watch the videos of the burglaries here.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy