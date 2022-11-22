PREVIEW: Messiah Sing at First Congregational Church with Berkshire Bach Players led by James Bagwell

Read full article on original website
BITS & BYTES: “Give Thanks” Dance; “Who We Are” Screening; Open Auditions; The Wizard of Oz; “An Old Fashioned Christmas” exhibit
Sheffield— Join the Race Brook Lodge for a very special Dance Lab gathering featuring an Ecstatic Dance journey with DJ Omar Aena on Saturday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. The event will begin with a guided movement class, followed by a free-form Ecstatic Dance. This will be a safe and inclusive space, welcoming people from all walks of life to freely express themselves through movement. No prior dance experience is required, just come as you are.
Sixth Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards: Barrington Stage and Bridge Street Theater take top honors
At an SRO ceremony held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, the Board of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) presented the Berkshire Theatre Awards on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This was the sixth time the awards have been presented to honor and celebrate the excellence and diversity of theater in the greater Berkshire region. The 2022 awards really display the commitment of regional theaters to presenting new and diverse work. Women and minorities were well represented among the nominees and the winners in all categories. Nominees represented theaters in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.
PREVIEW: Buster Keaton’s ‘Steamboat Bill, Jr.’ with live music from Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin in Sheffield
Sheffield — You’ve probably seen the old silent footage: The facade of a two-story building falls down around a lone figure who avoids injury by standing in the precise location of an open window. Several filmmakers have pulled off the same stunt, but it was Buster Keaton, in 1928, who first made it famous in “Steamboat Bill, Jr.,” one of dozens of silent films for which Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin have created scores for numerous labels including Criterion, KinoLorber, Milestone, and Flicker Alley. And on Saturday, November 26, at Dewey Memorial Hall (91 Main Street, Sheffield) at 7 p.m., the two will provide live music to accompany a screening of “Steamboat Bill, Jr.”
Deborah ‘Debbie’ A. Ball, 66, of Great Barrington
Deborah “Debbie” A. Ball, 66, of Great Barrington passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born in Great Barrington on May 1, 1956 as the daughter of Francis X. and Mary (Spadaccini) Mackoul. She was a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School in the class of 1974. Debbie worked for the Great Barrington Fire Department, the Great Barrington Police Department, the Great Barrington Fire District, Montgomery Wards, and as Assistant Tax Collector for the Town of Great Barrington for 37 years. Debbie is survived by her husband, Michael Ball; two daughters, Megan Soules and husband Jon and Shurika Kikuchi; one brother, Gary Mackoul; two nephews, Dylan and Kevin Mackoul; the Spadaccini family; and her grandson, Jackson.
BITS & BYTES: Thankful 5K; Pumpkin decorating; Community sing; Little Reds play reading; Holiday Flea Market; Pamela Berkeley art show
Pittsfield— The MountainOne Thankful 5K will take place on Thursday, November 24th at 8:30 a.m. All are invited to come walk, run, or volunteer. The course will start and finish at 34 Depot St in Downtown Pittsfield. Bib number and Beanie pick up will be at BRC in Allendale...
Community venue Dewey Hall is seeking support
Sheffield — The nonprofit organization that is behind the programming and operations of Dewey Hall has started its annual fundraising campaign. According to its website, the building, located at 91 Main Street, was built in 1887 in memory of Orville Dewey and was designed by Boston architect William Ralph Emerson. Over the years, concerts, cultural events, lectures, community discussions, ice cream socials, and farmers markets have all been held at the building.
Benefit for Music School, Music in Common on December 14
Lenox — A benefit concert for the Berkshire Music School and Music in Common will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at The Church on the Hill. Performers for the concert will include musicians Wanda Houston, Billy Keane, and Matt Cusson. The event is organized by...
John (Jack) M. Watson, 89, of Great Barrington
John (Jack) M. Watson, lifelong civic leader, passed off his torch of light on November 4, 2022, at the age of 89, to those who will carry on his heartfelt duty to community and philanthropy. Jack was born to John S. and Lavinia Thatcher Watson in Great Barrington. Jack was...
Helen Rose (Fulco) Zanetti, 92, of Great Barrington
Helen Rose (Fulco) Zanetti, 92, of Great Barrington passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox. Helen was born in Great Barrington on July 16, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Louis Sr. and Helene (Budzinski) Fulco. Helen was predeceased...
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Love, Milly and Murray’ plays at The Majestic Theater through December 4
Written by T. Emerson, directed by Sheila Siragusa. At age 75, with 57 years of marriage behind them, Millie and Murrary are both debating their future together. Both have ailments, see multiple doctors, and share their diagnoses with a touch of reluctance. Together since the age of 18, they resolve to stay together until the end comes for one of them and then the other will arrange to die as well. That’s the basic plot of this comedy about a wedding anniversary that seems to be going wrong. It’s the winter of 2005, literally their winter of discontent. Problems persist, but if they can dance together and share puns, all may be right with the world, at least in their home.
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury
SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Seniors Compete in Western Mass Soccer All-Star Game
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Ten high school seniors from throughout Berkshire County were selected to play in Tuesday's Western Mass Senior All-Star Game. The event was hosted by Pope Francis High School and included players from throughout the region. Mount Greylock led the county with five selections: Maggie Brody, Lucy Igoe,...
“Turkey Town” explores vital role of Berkshire County in modern Massachusetts gobbler population
“Turkey Town” is a new documentary that begins streaming nationally through PBS starting tomorrow. The film explores how conservationists rebuilt the Massachusetts turkey population, which had dwindled out of existence by the mid-20th Century, and why Berkshire County played a major role in the fowl’s return to prominence in the Bay State. It also probes the relationship between humanity and the American symbol. Director Aynsley Floyd spoke with WAMC.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
CHP is supporting families with disabilities through lived experiences
Great Barrington — Perhaps the single most valuable asset Rania Markham brings to her work with Community Health Program’s (CHP) Family Services is lived experience—something no amount of education or on-the-job training can mimic. (Which is not to suggest this gift comes without struggle.) Almost five years ago, Markham’s youngest of three children—a son named Zachary—was referred to Shriners Children’s in Springfield where he ultimately received a diagnosis of autism. Despite the chaotic flurry of emotions that followed, Markham leaned into a particularly powerful piece of advice from a doctor there that remains with her today: It’s better to have the diagnosis and the services available, regardless of whether or not you use them, than to miss out on getting your child the help he needs—it’s not going to do any harm.
These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts
Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
