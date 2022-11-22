PREVIEW: Messiah Sing at First Congregational Church with Berkshire Bach Players led by James Bagwell

Written by T. Emerson, directed by Sheila Siragusa. At age 75, with 57 years of marriage behind them, Millie and Murrary are both debating their future together. Both have ailments, see multiple doctors, and share their diagnoses with a touch of reluctance. Together since the age of 18, they resolve to stay together until the end comes for one of them and then the other will arrange to die as well. That’s the basic plot of this comedy about a wedding anniversary that seems to be going wrong. It’s the winter of 2005, literally their winter of discontent. Problems persist, but if they can dance together and share puns, all may be right with the world, at least in their home.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO