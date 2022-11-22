Read full article on original website
LAPD officer violated policy when he shot innocent girl, suspect at NoHo Burlington, panel rules
An LAPD officer violated department policy when he fatally shot an innocent 14-year-old girl and a suspect inside a North Hollywood Burlington store, a panel ruled.
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD officer violated policy in shooting of girl, man in North Hollywood
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena...
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
Los Angeles detective charged for allegedly purchasing gun silencer from China
Los Angeles Police Department Detective Luke Walden faces one felony count for allegedly purchasing a silencer from China, which was intercepted in 2021.
foxla.com
LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA
LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach acting police chief hopes to make impression
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung has shifted Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright into the role of acting chief while the city conducts a search for his replacement. A 20-year veteran of the force, Cartwright will oversee a department that responded to more than 97,000 calls...
Antelope Valley Press
Woman charged in robberies
LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
L.A. County D.A.'s Office Drops Charges Against Konnech
I blogged about the charges on Oct. 6 ("Sometimes the Conspiracy Theorists Might Have Something of a Point: The Konnech Controversy"), but on Nov. 9 the D.A.'s office dropped the charges:. In an abrupt reversal, Los Angeles County has dismissed charges against the chief executive of an election software company,...
NBC Los Angeles
Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop
A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
Jalopnik
LA Police Recover $18 Million in Stolen Goods From Train Robbery Rings
Union Pacific kicked off 2022 with some bad news: Its freight trains were being raided on tracks in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Lincoln Heights. Thieves tore open packages, leaving garbage and items they were unable to resell littering the tracks. Back in January images of packages strewn about train...
eccunion.com
Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student
The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
foxla.com
Officials seeking public's help identifying patient at LA County hospital
LOS ANGELES - Hospital officials at LAC + USC Medical Center in the Boyle Heights area sought the public’s help with identifying a patient and are hoping his relatives come forward. A photo of the patient hospital officials sought the public's help with identifying on Nov. 23, 2022. (LAC...
KTLA.com
Anaheim man wanted for allegedly stabbing woman 18 times arrested in Mexico
A fugitive wanted for allegedly stabbing a mother 18 times before fleeing in 2012 was arrested in Mexico and extradited to Orange County on Tuesday. The suspect, Pedro Fabian Rodriguez, 33, is accused of the attempted murder of the mother of his two children, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military's health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
L.A. Council votes to move forward with banning oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward today with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling.
spectrumnews1.com
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. Communities without power include Hemet, Homeland and two unincorporated areas of Riverside County, with residents in...
spectrumnews1.com
Santa Ana elects 1st woman mayor
SANTA ANA, Calif. — It was a historic election season for Santa Ana. The city elected a woman to the mayor’s office for the first time in its 153-year history. Valerie Amezcua, who currently serves on the Santa Ana Unified School District board, was the only woman on the ballot. She defeated Jose Solorio, Sal Tinajero and Jesse Nestor to win the seat.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside Kenneth Mejia’s unconventional campaign and historic win
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles’ new city controller-elect, Kenneth Mejia, did not care to take a conventional approach to politics. Instead, he dressed up in a giant Pikachu costume to do voter outreach. He placed billboards around LA featuring a corgi dressed as Sherlock Holmes, breaking down city budget facts.
