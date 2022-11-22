ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD officer violated policy in shooting of girl, man in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Newport Beach acting police chief hopes to make impression

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung has shifted Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright into the role of acting chief while the city conducts a search for his replacement. A 20-year veteran of the force, Cartwright will oversee a department that responded to more than 97,000 calls...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Woman charged in robberies

LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eccunion.com

Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student

The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. Communities without power include Hemet, Homeland and two unincorporated areas of Riverside County, with residents in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Ana elects 1st woman mayor

SANTA ANA, Calif. — It was a historic election season for Santa Ana. The city elected a woman to the mayor’s office for the first time in its 153-year history. Valerie Amezcua, who currently serves on the Santa Ana Unified School District board, was the only woman on the ballot. She defeated Jose Solorio, Sal Tinajero and Jesse Nestor to win the seat.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside Kenneth Mejia’s unconventional campaign and historic win

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles’ new city controller-elect, Kenneth Mejia, did not care to take a conventional approach to politics. Instead, he dressed up in a giant Pikachu costume to do voter outreach. He placed billboards around LA featuring a corgi dressed as Sherlock Holmes, breaking down city budget facts.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy