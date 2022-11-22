Read full article on original website
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16
SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
sanantoniomag.com
Holiday Shows to See in San Antonio This Season
Doc Watkins and his band are playing all of your Christmas favorites, including tracks from their latest album, “A Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which was released Nov. 20. Several dates already have sold out but some seats remain for December concerts. Through Dec. 22. 312 Pearl Pkwy., Bldg. 6, Ste. 6001.
The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales
Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
tpr.org
Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories
Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
sanantoniomag.com
A 2022 San Antonio Holiday Gift Guide
Send the coffee lover in your life a pre-made gift box featuring Tag’s Milk & Cookies Holiday blend (in beans or pods) plus 2 ounces of hot cocoa, candy canes, a diner mug and a $10 gift card for their next Tag order. Roasted in San Antonio, the coffee tastes great while also supporting a good cause. Fifty percent of the company’s profits are donated to local children’s shelters. $55 at tagcoffee.com.
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
San Antonio Current
The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
Thanksgiving foods to avoid giving your pet
SAN ANTONIO — With Thanksgiving Day upon us, many may be tempted to give our pet some of the delicious food you'll be sharing with family. However, not all Thanksgiving food is good for your furry friend and it could lead to an unwanted trip to the veterinarian office.
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more
For those looking to explore indie sounds, the Paper Tiger is hosting Feng Suave and Jaguar Sun.
KSAT 12
JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar
SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related. The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge...
Check out the restaurants at the San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — With holidays here, traveling is near. And while you wait to board the plane, San Antonio International Airport has restaurants that you won’t find anywhere else in the city or state. So, we had to check them out on Neighborhood Eats. "Bringing people in from...
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays
(Seguin) — The Seguin Conservation Society is always so happy to host the annual Holiday Home Tour to showcase some of Seguin’s finest homes. The First Church is the place to sit and refresh yourself during or at the conclusion of the tour with some baked cookies and hot cider.
KSAT 12
10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet
SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table. But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi. God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some...
seguintoday.com
Business organization looking to attract new residents to downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — Downtown Seguin is the place to be this holiday season. Whether it’s to shop or take part in the number of holiday activities scheduled throughout the month of December, folks with the Downtown Business Alliance of Seguin are making sure families get that invitation to visit the heart of the city this holiday season.
Meals on Wheels Delivering Thanksgiving to Homebound San Antonians
The nonprofit expects to deliver 2,2000 hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the San Antonio area.
foxsanantonio.com
Santikos will play Christmas films on the big screen for $1
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is upon us which means it’s time to rewatch our favorite Christmas movies, but what if I told you, you could watch your favorite movies on the big screen?. Santikos is spreading holiday cheer by playing Christmas classics on the big screen...
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
Anti-LGBTQ group to protest San Antonio Christmas drag show
Members of the group also showed up at a North Texas drag brunch.
An everyday garment is drawing crowds of Catholics to Mission Espada
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's World Heritage Mission churches draw visitors from all around the world. But one is increasingly attracting Catholics arriving for a saint's blessing. Inside that smallest of San Antonio's historic mission churches is a holy object of great importance. "We're really lucky to have a...
KTSA
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thanksgiving Day for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country, and that could include isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night,...
