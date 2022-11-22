Read full article on original website
ksfr.org
Small Business Saturday in New Mexico
Shopping may be just as much a staple of this time of the year as turkey and cranberry sauce. With Black Friday coming hot off the heels of Thanksgiving, many Americans across the country are gearing up for Christmas shopping. But there’s another shopping holiday taking place this weekend, with...
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Music Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico musicians at annual award show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame award show is back Thanksgiving weekend. Established to recognize those who have had a significant impact on New Mexico music, and each year they select a few who are inducted into the hall of fame. Each year since...
abc7amarillo.com
Years worth of snow to bury southeast New Mexico crippling holiday travel conditions
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is quickly approaching for southeast New Mexico and the extreme western portion of the South Plains. Strong winds and heavy wet snow will likely fall from Thursday evening through Saturday morning which will make travel extremely dangerous. This storm system has the capability to make this a once in a decade event and possibly a generational event if snow continues for more than 24 hours. As much as a years worth of snowfall is possible for locations like Portales, Clovis, Ruidoso, Carlsbad, Elida, Hobbs, & Dora, New Mexico. Widespread snow totals of 6-12" can be expected with locally higher amounts pushing closer two feet will be possible in isolated areas of confined snow banding along the east slopes of the Sacramento mountains. Localized snow banding is also possible near Roosevelt, Lea, & Chaves county in East New Mexico where up to 18" will be possible.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
KOAT 7
Tracking gas prices across New Mexico
Gas prices have been falling in New Mexico. As many hit the road to travel for Thanksgiving, here's a look at the price of gas in New Mexico. Below is an interactive map showing the average price of gas in each county in New Mexico. There are also some helpful tips on how to save money as gas prices continue to rise.
The Best Place To Live In New Mexico
With a population a little over 2 million and some 100 places to live, you may wonder where to start in New Mexico. We suggest a town once codenamed Site Y.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico. Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
KRQE News 13
Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.
New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
KRQE News 13
What to expect this winter in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
KVIA
New Mexico Department of Health provides tips for keeping those at risk healthy this holiday season
SANTA FE, New Mexico --The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is urging New Mexicans to protect young children, older individuals and those with underlying health conditions from RSV, influenza and Covid-19 this holiday season. This comes as area hospitals have activated emergency operations due to a surge in pediatric...
ksfr.org
New Mexico GIS-Based Address Updates Needed For New 911 System
Next Generation 911 is coming to New Mexico but other modernizations are in need to make sure it can be most effective. Next Gen 911 is a digital, internet-based system that will replace the existing analog E-911 infrastructure to deliver a faster, more resilient system that accommodates modern forms of communications and improves location and call routing accuracy.
