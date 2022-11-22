Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for setting fires at bus stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested last night and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly setting multiple fires at the bus stop at 1412 W. University Avenue. A Gainesville Police Department Officer reportedly saw Channing starting a fire with flames reaching the height of six feet,...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man shot by deputies who were responding to a report that he was suicidal has now been arrested for threatening a deputy
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Michael Vernon Garrett, 69, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after allegedly threatening to shoot deputies who responded to a report that he was suicidal. The incident began on March 25, 2022, when Garrett’s wife called 911, saying her...
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike. Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning. An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark. Police went and...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
Independent Florida Alligator
Hawthorne man arrested for threatening police
Editor’s note: This article includes mentions of a suicidal episode. A Hawthorne man was arrested Monday for threatening to hurt police officers if they didn’t kill him. Michael Garrett, 69, is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, according to court records. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
Police: One in critical condition after shooting at Bestbet in Orange Park, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported in critical condition from the Bestbet in Orange Park after a shooting near the front door of the business Wednesday according to the Orange Park Police Department. Bestbet Orange Park tells First Coast News that the incident happened in the parking...
WCJB
Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with child neglect after overdosing while caring for two toddlers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rockell Ta’qwon Ellison, 29, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm after officers found her passed out from an apparent drug overdose with two toddlers sleeping nearby. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. on November 18...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after shooting gun into the air at Smokey Bear Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jalen M Johnson, 19, was arrested this morning and charged with discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, and aggravated domestic assault after allegedly firing a gun into the air at Smokey Bear Park, 2601 NE 15th Street.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man on pretrial diversion arrested for possessing identification for six different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaden Devaughn Mavin, 19, was arrested last night and charged with six counts of possessing identification for another person, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and unlawful possession of the personal identification of five or more people. At about 11:00...
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County man sentenced for life after assault
An Alachua County jury found Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez guilty of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years old and sexual assault with the use of physical force. Montero-Lopez, 19, was sentenced to life in prison on the first count and a concurrent 30-year prison sentence on the second count. The...
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
Clay County police find missing 15-year-old boy suspected in domestic violence case
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 12:27 p.m.- CCSO confirmed Cook was found, but they are still learning to find out more. Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Malachi Cook. According to police, Cook has been missing since Nov. 13, but there...
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possession
A Jacksonville man in Clay County Jail for the possession of fentanyl now faces additional charges of grand theft, deputies said. Jacksonville man faces charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, drug possession, grand theft and trespassing in Clay County.Photo byGetty Images.
actionnewsjax.com
18-year-old hit, critically hurt in crash on Blanding Boulevard
Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man from New York was critically injured when he was hit by a van early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was crossing Blanding near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue around 4:00 am when he was hit by the van. The man,...
WCJB
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
