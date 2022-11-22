Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland to reopen in March 2023 A whole new Mickey's Toontown is coming to Disneyland — and guests can check it out starting March 8, 2023. Toontown, which first opened in January 1993, closed earlier this year for what Disney Parks called an "ambitious reimagining," and its reopening coincides with the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, honoring the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. What can visitors expect at this new and improved Toontown? Disney Parks shared some renderings last week of the new features, including CenTOONial Park,...

