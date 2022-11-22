ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Meteorologist and pilot killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash

A meteorologist and pilot are dead after a news helicopter crashed in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near Interstate 77 and Nations Ford Road at around 12:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter belonged to local CBS news station...
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
