Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Mike Thompson Named To New Paralympic Leadership Role At Swimming Canada
Thompson has been named Swimming Canada’s Senior Team Coach and National Team Performance Manager, Paralympic Program. Mike Thompson has been named Swimming Canada’s Senior Team Coach and National Team Performance Manager, Paralympic Program. Thompson, the head coach of Montreal’s High Performance Centre – Quebec since 2015, will formally...
BBC
University staff in East of England join national strike action
Staff at universities across the East of England have joined colleagues nationally in taking strike action over pay, working conditions and pensions. The University and College Union (UCU) said more than 70,000 staff at 150 institutions were striking. Dr Dave Rush, of the University of Essex UCU branch, said action...
Comments / 0