Colorado Springs, CO

Cathy Bray
2d ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints also believes, and teaches, that any act of violence against anyone is abhorrent to God. Do not blame an entire religion for the acts of one, obviously deranged, person.

Marissa Sorensen
2d ago

people like to blame the church for everything, but the church doesn't make people decisions/ choices for people whether good or bad. Going with this, it didn't make it for the shooter to do what they did. They chose to do that, and now it's up to God alone to judge them, not us even though that can be hard at times.

C
1d ago

Shooter was “non binary” went by they/them pronouns… this story won’t remain in the headlines for long.

Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club

A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'

Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Salon

Transgender Colorado lawmaker calls out Lauren Boebert for “demonizing LGBT people” after shooting

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Colorado's first transgender lawmaker demanded controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert stop smearing the LGBTQ+ community after the fatal shooting at Club Q that left five dead and 25 wounded.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Colorado shooting suspect is grandson of California assemblymember

SACRAMENTO — The suspected gunman who opened fire at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado, killing five and injuring several others, is the grandson of a California assemblymember.Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury after opening fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend.Aldrich is the grandson of state Assemblymember Randy Voepel."It could have been anyone of us," said former Sacramento City Councilmember Steve Hansen.Club Q in Colorado Springs was supposed to be a haven for visitors, but Saturday, it became a place of peril. "Safe spaces like...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Voices: In Arizona, it’s clear what turned voters against Kari Lake. Why won’t she accept it?

Pettiness is not pretty and does not play well in Arizona. Bashing our beloved Senator John McCain did not work for President Trump in the 2020 election, where he helped turn the state blue for the first time in decades. It’s challenging to understand why Republicans such as gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake thought it would be appealing in 2022.Lake, a seasoned television news anchor, followed the Trump playbook during her gubernatorial campaign. She referred to the 2020 presidential election as “a corrupt, stolen election” on multiple occasions. It didn’t go down well.Republican strategist Barrett Marson explained, “Kari Lake scolded...
ARIZONA STATE
