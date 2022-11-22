Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Mother shoots man who tried to carjack her after crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A woman shot a man who tried to carjack her, then grabbed her kids and walked to a nearby police station Thursday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Culebra Road for a reported shooting and crash.
Man hears gunshots before noticing gunshot wound in leg, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man reported hearing gunshots before he noticed that he was shot in the leg on the northside, police said. San Antonio Police on Thursday responded to the 600 block of Pinewood for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
thebig1063.com
Texas woman arrested for burning boyfriend's house down after another woman answered phone
From Fox News - A Texas woman was arrested after she broke into her boyfriend's home and set the place on fire in a jealous rage, police said. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, Nov. 20, at around 1:45 a.m., the Lytle Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call at a home in San Antonio.
Man stabbed in back, now police are trying to figure out what happened
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out what happened after a man was stabbed in the back Wednesday night. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 700 block of North San Marcus for a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with one stab wound to his back.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
Eric Cantu, the teen shot by a San Antonio police officer, heading home after month in the hospital
Cantu was shot multiple times by a since-fired officer during an incident in a McDonald's parking lot.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
tpr.org
Erik Cantu Jr., teen shot by former SAPD officer James Brennand, is back home from the hospital
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Erik Cantu Jr., the teen shot by former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand, was discharged from the hospital and returned to his home.
KSAT 12
Bexar County inmate charged with murder in beating death of cellmate, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate attacked his cellmate in his sleep, leading to his death in an area hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, is charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 23 incident that claimed the life of Gilbert Zepeda, 62, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Sets Fire to Boyfriend's Home After Another Woman Answers His Phone
A San Antonio-area woman is facing felony charges after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she set her boyfriend's home on fire early Sunday morning after a woman answered his telephone. According to the sheriff's department, a 23-year-old woman made a video call to her boyfriend and the call was...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate at Bexar County Jail beat his cellmate to death while he slept, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is dead at the Bexar County Detention Center after his cellmate assault him while he slept on Wednesday. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, told investigators that he dislike the personal hygiene of his cellmate, 61-year-old Gilbert Zepeda. He also said Zepeda "disrespected him." Pena allegedly assaulted...
KSAT 12
Man, 46, killed in hit-and-run crash; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 24th Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.
Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after attacked by another inmate, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teen accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, taking her phone and keys
SAN ANTONIO- A teenager is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking off with her possessions on the Northwest side, records show. Gavin Nestor-Tules Guerrero, 19, was arrested on Tuesday past 10 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend...
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home Down
They say that jealousy burns and in the case of a Texas woman named Senaida Soto, it appears to be true. Soto has been arrested in San Antonio, after being charged with attempting to burn down the home of her boyfriend.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
46-Year-Old Richard Tovar Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Richard Tovar.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu back home more than 7 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is out of the hospital and back home with his family more than seven weeks after being shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to his mother, Victoria Casarez. Casarez told KSAT her son is on...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
Comments / 0