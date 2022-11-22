Read full article on original website
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
McKinney's city hall project to spur east side redevelopment
The new five-story city hall will feature community spaces, such as an outdoor plaza. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Construction has officially started on McKinney’s new city hall, a complex that will be more than seven times the size of the existing facility and house nine city departments. City...
Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano
Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
peoplenewspapers.com
House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane
Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall
About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
Wild Oak Studio offering spaces for events, photo shoots in Roanoke
Christmas decor is set up for photo shoots inside Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke. (Courtesy Wild Oak Studio) Wild Oak Studio opened in October at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. Wild Oak Studio, run by Cortney Lang, offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. The business initially planned to open in mid-July, but ran into delays with permitting, Lang said. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. 469-515-3575. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
Utility work underway at intersection of Arapaho, Floyd roads in Richardson
Traffic could be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Arapaho Road and Floyd Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The right lane of westbound Arapaho Road at Floyd Road and the right-turn lane of southbound Floyd Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily as repairs are done. Work began in October and is scheduled to conclude before the end of 2022.
Conveyance plat for Frisco's The Link mixed-use development approved
Frisco's Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for nearly 140 acres of The Link mixed-use development. (Rendering courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco’s Planning and Zoning commission approved a conveyance plat Nov. 21 for The Link mixed-use development located at the southeast corner of Legacy Drive and PGA Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes
At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
Two Bit Circus brings 'micro-amusement park' concept to The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas
Two Bit Circus opened in mid-November in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Two Bit Circus opened Nov. 18 at 8030 Park Lane, Ste. 200, in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. The California-based “micro-amusement park” features immersive entertainment, virtual reality experiences and a video game arcade, according to a news release. Two Bit Circus also offers a fast-casual dining menu in addition to circus-inspired cocktails—some of which are served up by a robotic bartender, the release states. 469-405-6166. www.twobitcircus.com/dallas.
What’s next for Furst Ranch
After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
North Texas Performing Arts to offer variety of performances in Plano
This year’s 12th anniversary production of "Scrooge, the Musical" from the North Texas Performing Arts will feature almost 100 actors. (Courtesy AKA Photography) The nonprofit North Texas Performing Arts has a host of performances coming up in Plano. Dec. 2-4, 8-11: Catch a Peter Pan story. “Peter and the...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
See 3 businesses that have opened in Lewisville, Coppell in November 2022
McLaren Automotive opened its new North American headquarters in Coppell on Nov. 12. (Courtesy McLaren Automotive) The following businesses have opened in Lewisville and Coppell in November. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened Nov. 7. The bakery is located at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Its menu items include coffee, cake and...
blackchronicle.com
Roads closures begin today in Frisco as crews prep for North Texas Turkey Trot
Streets surrounding Frisco Square and Toyota Stadium will be closed on Thanksgiving Day from 6 to 10 a.m. for the North Texas Turkey Trot, based on a metropolis news release. Beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. the portion of Simpson Plaza instantly in entrance of the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center will likely be closed, however entry to Frisco City Hall and Frisco Public Library will likely be obtainable from the free parking storage in the again. ADA-compliant parking is offered on every degree subsequent to the elevator.
CandysDirt.com
Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season
If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
Ultrathin overlays on Plano Parkway, Coit Road and more transportation projects in Plano
Plano officials said the asphalt overlay method is a faster, more cost-effective way of repairing the city's concrete roads. (Courtesy Fotolia) Here are several ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Plano. 1. Spring Creek Parkway at US 75 improvements. A project to improve this intersection will add a dedicated right-turn...
Trophy Club Community Pool set to undergo nearly $4M in upgrades, repairs
This is a rendering of the new slide that will be installed at the Trophy Club Community Pool. (Rendering courtesy town of Trophy Club) The Trophy Club Community Pool will be revamped before the 2023 season kickoffs after the Town Council approved the project during its Nov. 8 meeting. The...
Mike Jasso returns to Richardson ISD to serve as chief of staff
Mike Jasso was hired as Richardson ISD's chief of staff, the district's No. 2 official after Superintendent Tabitha Branum. (Courtesy Richardson ISD) Mike Jasso was hired by Richardson ISD to be the district’s new chief of staff, according to a Nov. 16 press release from the district. According to...
