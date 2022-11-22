ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano

Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
PLANO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane

Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wild Oak Studio offering spaces for events, photo shoots in Roanoke

Christmas decor is set up for photo shoots inside Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke. (Courtesy Wild Oak Studio) Wild Oak Studio opened in October at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. Wild Oak Studio, run by Cortney Lang, offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. The business initially planned to open in mid-July, but ran into delays with permitting, Lang said. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. 469-515-3575. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Utility work underway at intersection of Arapaho, Floyd roads in Richardson

Traffic could be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Arapaho Road and Floyd Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The right lane of westbound Arapaho Road at Floyd Road and the right-turn lane of southbound Floyd Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily as repairs are done. Work began in October and is scheduled to conclude before the end of 2022.
RICHARDSON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes

At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Bit Circus brings 'micro-amusement park' concept to The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas

Two Bit Circus opened in mid-November in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Two Bit Circus opened Nov. 18 at 8030 Park Lane, Ste. 200, in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. The California-based “micro-amusement park” features immersive entertainment, virtual reality experiences and a video game arcade, according to a news release. Two Bit Circus also offers a fast-casual dining menu in addition to circus-inspired cocktails—some of which are served up by a robotic bartender, the release states. 469-405-6166. www.twobitcircus.com/dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

What’s next for Furst Ranch

After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CW33

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Roads closures begin today in Frisco as crews prep for North Texas Turkey Trot

Streets surrounding Frisco Square and Toyota Stadium will be closed on Thanksgiving Day from 6 to 10 a.m. for the North Texas Turkey Trot, based on a metropolis news release. Beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. the portion of Simpson Plaza instantly in entrance of the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center will likely be closed, however entry to Frisco City Hall and Frisco Public Library will likely be obtainable from the free parking storage in the again. ADA-compliant parking is offered on every degree subsequent to the elevator.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season

If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

